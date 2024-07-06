Fans delight at viral video of Prince William riding an electric scooter around Windsor Castle

Royals fans have expressed their delight over a viral video of Prince William riding an electric scooter around Windsor Castle.

In a recent video posted on TikTok by a user named Ashley (@ashleyxue_), the Prince of Wales is seen riding the scooter while wearing sunglasses.

Text across the screen reads: “POV: you need to use the bathroom but it’s on the other side of your castle.”

The TikToker’s sister, Angela, then posted the same video with a different on-screen caption.

This one read: “Happy Fourth of July from Prince William on a scooter.”

Angela’s video has gone on to rack up over two million views as of Saturday with many people leaving comments about the prince’s antics.

“Prince William has such dad vibes and I love it,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Pulling up to Windsor Castle on a scooter is the funniest thing.”

“IM CRYING IMAGINE BEING A CASTLE GUARD AND YOU JUST SEE THE HEIR TO THE THRONE ZOOM PAST YOU ON A SCOOTER,” a third commenter joked.

According to The Sun, William bought an e-scooter back in July 2023 with a source at the time claiming the purchase was justified to see his father, King Charles III, in a timely manner.

“It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King,” they told the outlet at the time. “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

This isn’t the first time William has gone viral on TikTok.

A few weeks ago he was seen at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium alongside two of his and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight.

One fan posted a video from the concert on TikTok showing William dancing to the Grammy Award winner’s song “Shake It Off” from her 1989 album. While in an upper level of the stadium the royal was seen standing up, smiling, and waving his arms around.

The video received over 18 million views with commenters gushing over how much they loved William being so open about being a Swiftie.

“wdym PRINCE WILLIAM IS SWIFTIE?!?!” one comment read, while another agreed, writing: “Prince William is the Swiftie we all needed. He is positively unhinged in the best of ways right here!”

Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, was also in attendance at the same show. During one episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, he admitted how nice the royals were but also how nervous he was to meet them.

“They were absolutely a delight to meet,” Travis said about the family. “I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like: ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite.”

Jason then chimed in, explaining that because they weren’t at an official royal event, they were not obligated to bow.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player talked about his own interaction with the royals, saying he immediately felt “emasculated” and proceeded to move his beer “like 10 feet away.”

Travis then joked that he had never witnessed his brother give “that much respect” to a person before.

Jason even added that his favorite part was meeting Princess Charlotte, describing talking with her as being “the most electric part.” “Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” he said. “She was so f***ing adorable.”

“Maybe because I have three girls now, [but] she had a fire to her,” Jason continued. “She was asking questions.”