Fans dress up to attend 'Furiosa' screening in Sacramento
Fans of the "Mad Max" franchise donned their post-apocalyptic attire to attend a Sacramento screening of "Furiosa."
Fans of the "Mad Max" franchise donned their post-apocalyptic attire to attend a Sacramento screening of "Furiosa."
A climbing guide atop Mt. Everest captured video of the crowded summit ridge before a cornice collapsed in a tragedy in which two went missing.
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell may have some very steamy scenes in “Hit Man,” but filming them was anything but sexy. It all went wrong when they were shooting in a bathtub and someone added Dawn dish washing soap to the water. “That strips you of all your oils of your skin,” Arjona says on …
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak might be thinking that retirement can’t come soon enough. A contestant named Tavaris threw Sajak for a loop on Thursday’s episode of the long-running game show, ringing in to solve a “Phrase” puzzle and offering the answer: “Right in the butt!” (Never mind that that’s not even the right …
Reflecting 25 years after the 'Home Improvement' finale, the actor says there's a reason the sitcom that co-starred Tim Allen isn't part of the 90s nostalgia wave: 'It's about his politics.'
Like Kendrick said: Freaky a** kings need to stay they a** inside.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito neighbour Katy Perry has won a major victory regarding her mansion in the exclusive Californian area
The music icon, 78, performed a four-song set, including "If I Could Turn Back Time," at the amfAR Gala in France
The father of three shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
Demi Moore's newest film 'The Substance,' co-starring Margaret Qualley, just premiered at Cannes. Below, she opens up about doing a full-frontal scene at 61.
"Indifference is the greatest sign of wealth."
The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this month
The Prince of Wales has made a last minute decision to cancel a planned royal engagement. It comes after King Charles also cancelled several weeks of planned royal engagements
Atlas has debuted as one of Jennifer Lopez's lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes.
Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the follow-up to the 1988 comedy-horror classic. Michael Keaton returns as the foul-mouthed, shape-shifting ghoul joined by new cast members Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. Also reprising their roles from the original film are Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” …
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic eliminated the United States at the ice hockey world championship with a 1-0 win to reach the semifinals on Thursday. Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha scored a power-play goal in the second period and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped 36 shots in front of the home fans at Prague Arena. Zacha and Bruins teammate David Pastrnak were playing in just their second game at the tournament. They joined the Czech team after Boston was eliminated from the NHL
The CBS sitcom ended with a two-part series finale on May 16, and Potts gave a look into the cast's celebratory festivities
Please, don't be that person.
Amazon Prime Video's "I Am: Céline Dion" documentary dives into the power-ballad singer's struggles with her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis