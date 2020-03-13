Fans of "Elite" Are Already Hoping It Comes Back for a Fourth Season

From Seventeen

Welcome back to Las Encinas! Elite season three just dropped on Netflix and fans can't stop freaking out everything that happened. Fans are already hoping for a fourth season to find out what'll happen next to their favorite school kids.

Of course, not everyone made it out alive and there's a big murder mystery as to who killed Polo at the party. Just as the police are trying to figure out who did it, the fans are also trying to put together the pieces to see which of Spain's elite could have done it. Plus, it wouldn't be another year at Las Encinas with more crazy drama, romance, and tons of fun! So who made it out unscathed? And what should fans expect in season four?

Here's everything you need to know about Elite season four.

*Major spoilers for season 3 of Elite below!*

Is Elite season 4 actually happening?

According to El Español, the show has already been renewed for seasons four and five, which means another two years of craziness in Las Encinas.

Who is coming back for Elite season 4?

Unfortunately, it's a little tough to tell who will be coming back or not. With most of the characters going their separate ways after their final year at Las Encinas, there's a good chance that a whole new cast might be coming in. But Samu, Guzman, and Rebeca are all back to repeat a year, so trouble might continue to follow them once again as they try to graduate. Plus, Cayetana is also still there, so she might be part of the fun. One person definitely not coming back? Polo, who was revealed to be accidentally killed by Lu. So at least that's one person to cross off your list.

What will happen in Elite season 4?

Things at Las Encinas will definitely not be the same. With a majority of the characters gone and graduated, it's time for a new set of kids to rise in the ranks and show off their own crazy drama. Of course, there's always a possibility that there could be a time jump and another event that brings the original cast back together, but nothing is official just yet.



When will Elite season 4 be released?

Thankfully, the show has already been renewed, so there's a good chance that fans will only have to wait exactly a year (March 2021) to see the show come back.

