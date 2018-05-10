Fans Erupt Over Fate Of Elias Koteas' Olinsky On 'Chicago P.D.'

Fans of NBC's "Chicago P.D." were on the case after Wednesday's season finale

Fans of NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” were on the case after Wednesday’s season finale made a bold move on the fate of Alvin Olinsky, the detective played by Elias Koteas for the past five seasons.

Don’t want a spoiler? Then stop reading.

This should put you up to speed:

SPOILER ALERT: Nothing could have prepared us for this. #ChicagoPDpic.twitter.com/Z5PlyRjt2N — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) May 10, 2018

Olinsky’s future was already looking precarious in the previous episode. After landing behind bars on an unjust murder charge, he was stabbed.

Olinsky died early on Wednesday’s finale, giving viewers plenty of time to sound off on social media.

#ChicagoPD Man I didn't know #EliasKoteas was leaving the show! This is so surprising and heartbreaking! Him and Hank as an OG Duo were my dudes! pic.twitter.com/BSMNcRAQp1 — LArkSpUR (@theflowerchile) May 10, 2018

Man! Elias Koteas deserved better. — Ajay Chand (@AjayCnyc) May 10, 2018

No words except thank you #eliaskoteas for one of the most beloved, most original characters ever to hit my screen. @NBCChicagoPD I’m not sure I’ll recover . #RIPOlinsky#chicagopdfinalepic.twitter.com/V3no99tvQH — Suzan Burruel 🤦‍♀️‍♀️🤷‍♀️ (@suzanmarieb) May 10, 2018

Executive producer Rick Eid explained to Entertainment Weekly why the show killed off good ol’ Al. “From a dramatic point of view, we all thought it was really interesting,” he said.

One Twitter user urged the show to somehow rescind Olinsky’s ascendance to TV detective heaven.

Ok. Enough! Find a way to raise Al from the dead!!! Love #EliasKoteas — Angela Harrison (@Angela_s_harris) May 10, 2018

The show has been renewed for next season. Olinsky will be missed.