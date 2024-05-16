Fans fired up as Celtics advance to Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics have secured their spot in the Eastern Conference finals, beating the severely short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 in Game 5.
DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards was seeing double everywhere he turned. All by design as the Denver Nuggets doubled the attention on Minnesota's standout guard. It was yet another wrinkle for the Nuggets, who held Edwards to 18 points — 15 below his average in this series — in their 112-97 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Game 5. “We knew we had to do something different with Anthony Edwards. That guy is just a one-man wrecking crew,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We trapped him
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
CHICAGO (AP) — For all he accomplished the past four years at Purdue, Zach Edey realizes there are some huge questions surrounding his game — almost as big as his 7-foot-4 frame. Though he was the national Player of the Year the past two seasons and led the Boilermakers to the championship game this year, he is viewed as a slow-footed defender who can't stretch the floor on offense, either. Those are two big marks against him as he prepares to enter the NBA. He also wants to make it clear there'
Willson Contreras broke his arm getting hit by a swing last week, shining a spotlight on the risk catchers are taking in the name of efficiency.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
Bronny James' famous father was on hand Wednesday to watch him play at the NBA draft combine. LeBron James showed up wearing a black hoodie and sat in the second row for Bronny's second and final scrimmage of the combine. The NBA’s career scoring leader, his wife and daughter were frequent spectators for Bronny's games at Southern California last season.
MLB takes aim at the parent company of Bally Sports, saying it is depriving fans of seeing great moments from players like Kevin Pillar.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are retiring the No. 15 jersey of Vince Carter, the high-flying guard who will be enshrined this year in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Nets made the video announcement Wednesday that included former backcourt mate Jason Kidd, whose No. 5 jersey is retired by the franchise. Carter played 4 1/2 seasons with the Nets while they were in New Jersey, averaging 23.6 points. He owns their single-season record with 2,070 points in the 2006-07 season.
A ring announcer who mistakenly called the wrong winner in a women’s World Boxing Association (WBA) title fight has quit after receiving abuse on social media.
Negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which bankrolls LIV Golf – have been ongoing.
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for another “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” that suggested a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials. Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday. Gobert had just been whistl
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruins captain Brad Marchand will not play in Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Jim Montgomery said. Marchand traveled with the team to Florida but is “not an option tonight,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate. Marchand, the team’s leading scorer in this year’s playoffs before he was injured, was staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3