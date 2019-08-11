Fans Are Freaking Out Because They Think Matt Changed the Name of Roloff Farms

From Good Housekeeping

It seems like the Roloff family can't quite catch a break from the drama. This time, it's coming from Little People, Big World fans, who are questioning whether Matt Roloff just changed the name of his iconic farm.

In a recent Instagram post, the family's patriarch teased a project he was working on, (which we later found out was an airplane ride for his grandson Jackson) .



While posing with a welding mask and the partially-built structure, Matt posted this caption: “Progress on the most significant project matt roloff farm has seen in many years… hang in there it will all make sense very soon."

Ummm … did he just write Matt Roloff Farm? Oh yeah, he did. And fans went wild trying to figure out whether it was just a mistake or if he actually changed the name of Roloff Farms.

"You're going to rename it, Matt?" one commenter asked. "Name change for the farm?" another questioned.

As we learned in the explosive season 19 finale , Amy accepted her ex-husband’s buyout. This means she will no longer live on the farm or be part of the farm business. Even with this knowledge, people had mixed feelings about a potential name change.

“IMO it should still be called Roloff Farms,” commented one user. “For your children and grandchildren.” While many others were just happy to learn that Matt decided to keep the business instead of selling it.

FYI: Both the website and Instagram for Roloff Farms still tout the original business name, so it's very possible there's no name change at all. But if there is, we're sure to find out about it very soon as pumpkin season is almost here.





