Fans fuming after unofficial Bridgerton ball flops

Bridgerton fans have been left fuming after an unofficial ball in Detroit based on the Netflix show fell far below expectations.

The event on Sunday was supposed to be a glamorous affair with ballroom dancing and music, similar to that enjoyed by the members of Regency high society in the hit series.

But it has since gone viral on social media, as attendees complained it was a "scam", with cheap decor, undercooked food and just a stripper for entertainment.

Event organisers Uncle & Me LLC have not responded to the BBC's request for comment, but they told a local media outlet that they were working to address concerns.

The event was not endorsed by or associated with Netflix or production company Shondaland.

The advert for the event invited fans to "step into the enchanting world of the Regency era at the Detroit Bridgerton-themed ball".

"Join us for an evening of sophistication, grace, and historical charm. Experience a night like no other filled with music, dance, and exquisite costumes," it read.

But fans are now calling for refunds, with photos and videos circulating on social media showing women, dressed in their finest outfits, sitting on the floor scrolling on their phones.

"This is right up there with the Fyre Festival scam," wrote one on Facebook, referring to another infamous failed venture.

"I've seen kids parties that look better. It was bare and ugly," wrote another, who said most people had left by 9pm.

Screenshots of tickets online showed prices starting at around $150, but others spent more for the "Duke and Duchess" package which included dinner.

But the meal was criticised by attendees, with one saying it was "terrible" and others saying it was still raw.

The third season of Netflix's period drama Bridgerton was released earlier this year [Netflix]

"Chicken was undercooked and pasta was cold. By the time I got a plate they were running out of food," wrote one.

Several people also complained about the food running out.

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on pic.twitter.com/EUgX482w8j — Rachel Eaton @ Realta (@rayleearts) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the entertainment also disappointed, with just one violinist despite guests being told there would be a full orchestra.

There was also a pole-dancing stripper, leaving some fans to question what that had to do with Bridgerton.

"They hired a stripper, we were promised an instrumental performance," wrote a TikTok user.

She added that over 60 people were leaving just as she arrived. "People leaving told me to just go bar-hopping with with them."

Another disappointed TikTokker posted a picture of the outfit she says she "wasted" at the event.

"I was ready to be diamond of the season. I left early," she said.

In an interview with local news station WXYZ-TV, Detroit acrobat Tink said she had been hired as a pole-dancer just three hours before the event.

"I just feel very bad for all the patrons who showed up to the event just because my goal as a performer is to bring happiness and cheers to everyone," she said.

"So it kind of just bummed me out knowing everyone was so unhappy with the outcome."

People on social media have been quick to note the similarities with other viral flops, including the Fyre festival in the Bahamas and the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, which saw a handful of embarrassed actors trying to make the best of some sad-looking props and a bouncy castle.

In a statement to WXYZ-TV, Uncle & Me LLC said: "We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologise.

"Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognise that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings."

The company said it was working to address all concerns raised by guests, adding: "We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly."