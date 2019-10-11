"Riverdale" Season Four Won’t Be On Netflix Until May

From Seventeen

Riverdale is finally back for season four and fans are freaking out over the fallout from The Farm and their favorite characters getting ready to say goodbye due to it being their senior year at Riverdale High. However, if you're a fan who loves binging the show, you're probably wondering why Riverdale season four is not on Netflix. Well, there's a good reason why the show's latest season is not on the streaming giant just yet.

Fans who are hoping to watch season four of Riverdale on Netlfix will have to wait a little bit longer for the entire season to drop on the streaming service. Currently, Riverdale is airing weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. However, the show's fourth season won't be added to Netflix until the show finishes airing on the network.

Since the show only just started airing and it is currently scheduled to air until May, fans will have to wait until end of May for it to be added to Netflix. Luckily, fans who are hoping to binge the whole thing won't have to wait too long as Netflix typically releases the whole season shortly after it finishes airing.

Fans who don't want to wait that long to catch up with their favorite characters and avoid spoilers on all the crazy things happening to the iconic Archie Comics town can catch up by watching the show live weekly as it airs or watching it on The CW app, their official website on Thursdays, or on-demand. However, they usually only show the latest five episodes, so be sure to keep up with it as it airs.

No matter how you choose to watch the show, there will still be plenty of crazy surprises and reveals to look forward to including, hopefully, a fifth season.

You Might Also Like