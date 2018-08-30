Fans just found out what Ariana Grande's filthy "lick the bowl" lyrics mean, and they're losing it

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ariana Grande‘s album Sweetener dropped, and fans are still discovering new things about it every day. Take the lyrics to the album’s title track, for instance: In “Sweetener,” Grande uses a slang phrase that fans thought they understood, but when they discovered the true meaning this week…they were, uh, scandalized.

You know the part in “Sweetener” where Grande sings, “I like the way you lick the bowl/Somehow your method touches my soul”? Well, we can confirm she’s not talking about someone licking the bowl after they’ve whipped up a batch of brownies. She’s not even talking about regular ol’ cunnilingus, either. As Cosmopolitan pointed out, Urban Dictionary has come through with the actual definition of licking the bowl and it means “licking cum from a girl’s pussy after she has had an orgasm.”

(Yes. We know. That is filthy. If you need to take a minute and look at a puppy pictures or something, we totally get it.)

Now that fans have figured this out, the reactions they’ve been sharing on Twitter have been absolutely priceless.

A lot of people truly could not handle it:

Me thinking I knew what lick the bowl meant until I searched it up pic.twitter.com/gC6IWNkiVv — ? (@sweetendbutera) August 24, 2018

I just figured out what Ariana Grande meant by "lick the bowl" and idk how to react honestly — big Mik energy (@mikaelaprien) August 30, 2018

This one simply wanted a little confirmation that Grande meant “lick the bowl” the way everyone else is taking it. Good question.

ariana. sis. i have a question. so i’m pretty sure we know what “i like the way you lick the bowl means” but i wanna know what it means to you, because we could be wrong. spill the tea @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/yPVbNdjFeG — ya girl Mads? (@sweetenertrack4) August 20, 2018

This person had to bring a little too much reality into the situation:

i understood why ariana sang “i like the way you lick the bowl” when i saw that video of pete davidson’s tongue — ?maddie? (@yeehawbarbie) August 21, 2018

While this one insisted that everyone knew what “lick the bowl” meant. Uh, we didn’t!

There were people who really didn’t know “lick the bowl” in Sweetner wasn’t a sex thing? What a shame — Maquaria (@eclecticmakayla) August 30, 2018

And then there’s this tweet, which sums it all up pretty nicely:

my reaction when i urban dictionary the meaning of “lick the bowl” because ariana grande peer pressured me pic.twitter.com/5uaVIht2Tc — Plastic Paris (@jadaarivera) August 30, 2018

Hey, good for Grande for getting hers. We’re just gonna keep on boppin’ around to Sweetener, pretending to be oblivious again. You know, like we were in the good old days, 10 minutes ago.