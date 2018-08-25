Fans left fuming as Logan Paul vs KSI stream crashes

Sam Warner
Photo credit: YouTube

From Digital Spy

Fans have been left angry after the KSI vs Logan Paul live steam on YouTube reportedly crashed.

The event, taking place tonight (August 25), is seeing the two YouTubers face off in a pay-per-view boxing match at the Manchester Arena on the video site.

However, disgruntled fans have taken to Twitter complaining of technical problems with their streams, with some even demanding refunds of the £7.50 cost to watch the match.

Photo credit: Getty Images

"I want a refund for the #KSIvsLogan fight, couldn't even watch it," one fan wrote.



"Well, the KSI vs Logan Paul stream has been live for about an hour and a half and for those who purchased the fight via the website, we have seen none of the action thus far, and are unlikely to see anything for the remainder of the evening. I, and many others, expect a refund," another wrote.



"My live crashed wtf I payed for this and now I can't watch the main fight," a third added.



"Does anyone elses stream keep buffering? Can't believe i f**king paid for this," another added.





Digital Spy has reached out to YouTube for comment.

The event has been dubbed one of the biggest in internet history, and has been hyped up for a number of months with a number of insults and diss tracks between the YouTubers.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)