Fans left fuming as Logan Paul vs KSI stream crashes

Fans have been left angry after the KSI vs Logan Paul live steam on YouTube reportedly crashed.

The event, taking place tonight (August 25), is seeing the two YouTubers face off in a pay-per-view boxing match at the Manchester Arena on the video site.

However, disgruntled fans have taken to Twitter complaining of technical problems with their streams, with some even demanding refunds of the £7.50 cost to watch the match.

"I want a refund for the #KSIvsLogan fight, couldn't even watch it," one fan wrote.





@YouTube I want a refund for the #KSIvsLogan fight, couldn’t even watch it - Rob (@idntknow123) August 25, 2018





"Well, the KSI vs Logan Paul stream has been live for about an hour and a half and for those who purchased the fight via the website, we have seen none of the action thus far, and are unlikely to see anything for the remainder of the evening. I, and many others, expect a refund," another wrote.





Well, the KSI vs Logan Paul stream has been live for about an hour and a half and for those who purchased the fight via the website, we have seen none of the action thus far, and are unlikely to see anything for the remainder of the evening.



I, and many others, expect a refund.



- JDeleay (@JDeleay) August 25, 2018





"My live crashed wtf I payed for this and now I can't watch the main fight," a third added.





My live crashed wtf I payed for this and now I can’t watch the main fight 😭😡 #ksivslogan - IM NOT OKAY (@btspicturesx) August 25, 2018





"Does anyone elses stream keep buffering? Can't believe i f**king paid for this," another added.





Does anyone elses stream keep buffering? Can’t believe i fucking paid for this #KSIvsLogan - JT (@_JakeTaylor12) August 25, 2018







Hey @YouTube im trying to watch this fight ... I'm straightlined into internet and your website is buffering every 5 seconds!!!! WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!! #KSIvLogan #KSIvsLogan - J e [ SS ] i K a (@XxPonziexX) August 25, 2018





Digital Spy has reached out to YouTube for comment.

The event has been dubbed one of the biggest in internet history, and has been hyped up for a number of months with a number of insults and diss tracks between the YouTubers.

