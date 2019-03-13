Fans are not excited about the new 'Bachelorette'

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelor may not have revealed if Colton Underwood lost his virginity to Cassie Randolph, but viewers did find out which of Colton’s exes is the next Bachelorette. Shortly after wishing Colton and Cassie well, Chris Harrison announced that Hannah Brown would be returning to the mansion as the next Bachelorette.

Hannah was ecstatic about the news.

“I’m just really so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me,” she said.

Hannah added that she is ready to get engaged and has the blessing of her family, who she says “has been really supportive of me.”

While Hannah has the support of her family, Bachelor Nation is divided about her casting. Many fans took to Twitter to express both their support and concerns about the newest Bachelorette star.

Me after watching a 20 minute preview of Hannah B. As #thebachelorette #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FTrmArweC6 — Caprice Webb (@CapriceWebb) March 13, 2019

Ugh – how can Hannah B carry an entire season of #bachelorette when she can’t even carry a conversation? — Stefanie Barlow (@stefaniebarlow) March 12, 2019

A whole season of Hannah B as the bachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/oQHuD904j1 — Kendall Reid (@kendall_reid23) March 13, 2019

While fans remain divided, Hannah’s ready to give love another shot — even giving out a first impression rose after meeting five of her contestants. While Luke S. tried to woo Hannah by telling her he’d be willing to go “down south” for her, Hannah ultimately chose Cam for his ability to rap and “pump up the jams.”

It took a nervous Hannah a few tries to pin the rose on Cam right, but luckily she still has a few weeks left to practice before heading to the mansion. If fan reactions are any indication, the next season of The Bachelorette is already off to an interesting start.

