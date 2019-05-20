Fans noticed a water bottle in the Game of Thrones finale, and there's a Twitter storm of ice and fire

We see your coffee cup and we raise you a water bottle—no, two! See the epic flub from the "Game of Thrones" finale here.

You must be joking. Coffee cup-gate 2.0 hit King’s Landing in the series finale of Game of Thrones. This time, a water bottle made a surprise cameo behind Samwell Tarly’s foot during the meeting of the minds post-Dany’s assassination. As if we weren’t exhausted enough by this season…

No matter how you’re feeling after watching the finale of the show (that we blame our anxiety on), everyone can agree that the entire last season felt a bit rushed. The blatant presence of the coffee cup back in Episode 4 was the physical evidence we needed to prove that point. And now a water bottle pops up in the series finale? What gives?

And to make matters worse, there were actually two water bottles hidden in plain sight within this scene. We’re…sigh.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Listen, we get that it was probably hot AF on location in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the cast and crew filmed this scene. And we totally get that hydrated actors are pertinent to the show’s success; those heavy costumes don’t help matters in the slightest.

However, we must wonder, just as we did with the coffee cup scandal: How many eyes watched this scene play out before it got to air? And how many people were actually on set, yet didn’t think to remove the water bottles from the scene before the camera rolled?

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

It’s all become too much for us to bear. Thank goodness it’s finally over.

Goes to show how much they just gave up on the show — Spicy Dorito🌶 (@ArtByDorel) May 20, 2019

You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5LXgijjJt0 — Teeb Mills (@StevenWithAV13) May 20, 2019

At this point, we can only hope the thing was left there on purpose.

Its a plot device — Izzy. BUCKS 2019 CHAMPS (@TheBronzeLion) May 20, 2019

I bet they hid coffee cups and water bottles in every episode. We just have to find them 👀 — Ophelia (@HospitalCoffee_) May 20, 2019

The bottle stands for a great house, and it's here to claim the throne — Perfectly normal (@EvanAniston) May 20, 2019

We’re tired and emotionally tapped out. Let the Game of Thrones creators have their water bottles. We don’t think we can handle another Twitter storm of ice and fire (and beverages).