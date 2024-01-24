Fans are obsessed with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi’s matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Fans are praising Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi’s matching outfits after they recently walked hand-in-hand in Paris, France.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Valentino Haute Couture show on 24 January during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, the reality star and her five-year-old daughter both opted for all-black looks, with Jenner wearing a strapless, floor-length dress. She paired the gown with a black feather cape, black sunglasses, and gold earrings.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s eldest child – who she shares with ex Travis Scott – followed in her footsteps, with Stormi wearing a black coat with feather-lined edges and feathered sleeves. In addition to a pair of black sunglasses, just like her mother’s, she also opted for a matching mini purse and heels.

As shown in a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by a fan, The Kardashians star and her daughter sat front row at the Valentino show. During the event, the pair were also joined by Stormi’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, who was wearing a grey dress, adored with sequined tassels.

On social media, fans have praised the mother-daughter duo’s matching outfits, while also applauding the five-year-old for her sense of style.

“Omg Stormi the little legend,” one wrote on X, while another added: “I love the matching outfits so much omfg.”

A third wrote: “They definitely are twins!”

(Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Stormi and Jenner have posed in similar outfits. In May 2023, they both attended a Jean Paul Gaultier party in mesh dresses, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder wearing a nude dress with a rose print over a bra and corset.

Meanwhile, Stormi wore a semi-sheer and colourful top, along with matching leggings. Jenner later shared photos of her and her daughter at the party on Instagram, along with a caption that read: “She’s a jpg girl…@jeanpaulgaultier.”

In December 2022, the pair also wore matching gowns designed by Mugler to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. As shown in Jenner’s photos from the party on Instagram, her dress featured a low-cut neckline with beaded black lace around the bust and the hem, with a champagne-coloured bodice and a thigh-high split. Meanwhile, Stormi wore a similar champagne dress with a full skirt and the same beaded black lace over the bodice, with a one-shoulder strap.

Over the years, Jenner, who also shares nearly-two-year-old son, Aire, with Scott, has spoken candidly about motherhood. During an interview with W Magazine in October 2023, she discussed how her perspective around beauty standards has changed while raising Stormi.

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” she said. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”