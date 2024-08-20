Fans are obsessed with Taylor Swift’s dad handing out chicken tenders at Eras Tour in London

Scott Kingsley Swift hands chicken tenders to fans at his daughter’s Eras Tour in London (Getty Images)

While Scott Kingsley Swift watched his daughter sparkle on stage at Wembley Stadium, he served up some fried food to her fans.

On Saturday, August 17, the proud father greeted the stadium full of screaming “Swifties” with plates of chicken tenders. In London, for the “Fifteen” singer’s sixth Eras Tour performance in the city, the 72-year-old dad passed around the crispy chicken for hungry concertgoers to enjoy.

Scott was pictured online, meeting fans behind their fenced-in section with the snack to nibble on through the show. Screenshots were taken from one ticketed attendee, Stephanie Niemiec, who took to her TikTok to share the sweet encounter with Swift’s dad.

Her caption read: “Scott handing out chicken tenders during ‘Style’ somehow made sense.” The footage saw Scott gifting Stephanie the crisp delectable as lights flashed through the arena.

To the Midnights performer, Stephanie wrote: “Tell your dad I said thank you, it was just what I needed.” With over 40,000 views on TikTok, commenters rushed to express their adoration for Scott, supporting not only his daughter but her biggest fans.

“I love this family business,” one person said, while another noted: “I LOVE SCOTT THAT’S SO RANDOM.”

A third disagreed: “Tbh that’s probably normal day for Scott.”

“Where did he get them from is the real question,” one curious fan pointed out, to which Stephanie replied: “I think they were in the VIP tent/section and they were leftovers!”

“He’s a nice man. Taylor is a lucky woman to have a kind dad that always believed in her and her commitment of hard work,” another viewer added.

Breaking: Taylor Swift’s dad delights fans as he shares a plate of chicken tenders with hungry attendees at the singer’s Wembley concert https://t.co/F5CgJgn53V #attendees #chicken #concert pic.twitter.com/FC8Eoa8Mb5 — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) August 17, 2024

Scott isn’t the only celebrity to pass out food from the A-lister section at Swift’s Eras Tour. When Anne Hathaway joined her eight-year-old son Jonathan at the “22” vocalist’s show in Germany, the pair spent time passing out snacks and drinks to the crowd.

On July 20, a pleased fan posted a selfie with the Devil Wears Prada star on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Did not think I would be spending #GelsenkirchenTSTheErasTour in front of Anne Hathaway and her family. She was the sweetest, taking pictures and dancing and her son came to bring us snacks from their stash and traded bracelets with us,” she wrote.

Hathaway stepped out for night three of the tour in Germany, taking a night off from filming her new movie Mother Mary.

“Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @taylorswift. Huge shout-out to the incredible Eras crew! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER,” the 41-year-old actress said in her July 20 Instagram post.