Fans at Old Trafford chanted “we want you to stay” at Arsene Wenger during his last match in the stadium as Arsenal’s manager as Manchester United and Arsenal met on April 29.

Before the chant, which struck up once Manchester United had taken a 1-0 lead in their eventual 2-1 victory, Wenger had been presented with a commemorative gift before the match by Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Credit: James Brownwell via Storyful