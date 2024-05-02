Fans outraged over Billie Eilish tour ticket prices

Reuters

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, clawing back some of the previous day's sharp decline, as the Federal Reserve's signaling about prospects for interest rate cuts was not as hawkish as some investors had feared. The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3710 to the U.S. dollar, or 72.94 U.S. cents, after it touched intraday on Tuesday an 11-day low at 1.3784. The currency has been pressured in recent weeks by a wider gap between U.S. and Canadian yields as investors anticipated a delayed start to Fed rate cuts.