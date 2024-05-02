Fans outraged over Billie Eilish tour ticket prices
The Bad Guy singer's new tour prices have been dubbed "outrageous" after she unveiled her new 81-date tour programme this week. The tour is geared to support 22-year-old Billie's upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, and while fans expressed excitement over the news she would be playing so many tour dates, many were also dismayed by the listed ticket prices. General-admission standing tickets at Billie's UK concerts will cost £150, which many argued was too much given the current global cost of living crisis.