Fans pack Motor City Comic Con
Motor City Comic Con is under way at the Suburban Collection Showplace and the pop culture fans are packing the show.
Motor City Comic Con is under way at the Suburban Collection Showplace and the pop culture fans are packing the show.
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET after trying to enter the golf course.
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off for the second time, and this one was much less cordial than the first.
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can advance to the Eastern Conference final with a win on Friday.
Four unanswered goals in the third period is the kind of thing the Hurricanes have done to others. But one bad goal opened the floodgates and ended their season.
Keep up with Scottie's wild Friday at Valhalla.
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
After another earlier-than-expected exit from the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes now face decisions on at least 15 free agents.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Sitting last in the AL East with regression throughout the lineup, the Blue Jays will soon have to face the reality of being sellers at this year's trade deadline.
The Dutchman was off the pace in second practice, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their coach on Friday, bringing in someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience to try to end the longest championship drought in the most intense hockey market in the NHL. Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to the Cup in 2019. The Maple Leafs have not won since 1967, when the league had just six teams. Toronto President Brendan Shanahan and general manager Brad Treliving moved quickly to hire Berube as the replacement for Sheldon Keefe
Zara Tindall and husband Mike are currently at a golfing tournament and the couple wore matching pink T-shirts! Former England Rugby player Mike shared the snap of the royal couple's outfits on his Instagram feed.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored short-handed for his third goal of the tournament as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Norway on Thursday. After giving up five third-period goals in a 7-6 overtime win over Austria on Tuesday, Canada left little to chance against the Norwegians. Brandon Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, which outshot Norway 33-6 in a drama-free win. “Our response was very good t
Caitlin Clark has not come in and instantly dominated the WNBA. She never was going to. This league is too talented.
Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the twilight of his career, but the soccer star still tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes thanks to his huge wages in Saudi Arabia.
Toronto's All-Star sluggers have had a rough 2024, part of a larger trend with hitting down in the early part of the season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.