Fans pack stands, wow Dan Campbell at Lions preseason finale
Fans pack stands, wow Dan Campbell at Lions preseason finale | Brad Galli has more
Fans pack stands, wow Dan Campbell at Lions preseason finale | Brad Galli has more
It’s been a relatively quiet August across the Atlantic, but things should start heating up as the peak of the season fast approaches
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the preseason by giving backup QB Trey Lance a chance to prove their owner/GM didn’t make a terrible deal.
What a week it was for Keegan Bradley in Colorado. He was the last man in the 50-player field at the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. He's leaving with the trophy. Bradley secured his seventh PGA Tour victory Sunday, s
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
If you follow baseball in any context, you understand that stealing home is one of the more unbelievable plays in the game. There's a reason we see it happen only once in a blue moon. Now imagine doing it in a tense semifinal of the L
The Tampa Bay Lightning made the right call moving this forward.
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is one of the top free agents remaining.
The 2024 college football season kicked off on Saturday with a Week 0 clash in Dublin, Ireland between Florida State and Georgia Tech. And jus
The Maple Leafs were guests during one of Muskoka Hockey's summer camp sessions this week.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The race to East Lake for the 2024 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale has come to a
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh lauded quarterback Justin Herbert and other players who were stuck in an elevator for two hours at the team hotel the night before a preseason game at Dallas.
Newly minted Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his fiancée attended Roope Hintz wedding.
The Vancouver Canucks drafted Lucas Forsell 201st overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft
Armand Duplantis has broken the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters in a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday. Duplantis, the Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in Chorzow. It's the third time this year that he has set a world record.
Draper beat Felix Auger-Aliassime after a contentious decision on match point.
DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin still isn't ready to say who his starting quarterback will be when the season begins.
Former Vegas Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom was involved in a trade that saw him move to the Nashville Predators and Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.
Lake Mary, Florida brought the LLWS trophy to Florida for the first time in state history on a walk-off bunt that scored the winning run on an error.
I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way. Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is f