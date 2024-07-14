Fans pick: Vote for The Bee’s high school football preaseason Player of the Year

The high school football season in the Central Section is two weeks away from the start of the acclimatization period before practice can officially begin Aug. 5.

Week 1 begins Aug. 23.

With the start of the football season rapidly approaching, The Bee wants to know who is your preseason Player of the Year?

Vote often as the poll will remain open until Aug. 19.

If you feel a player that we haven’t listed should be listed, let us know. Email agalaviz@fresnobee.com.