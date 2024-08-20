Fans pile into final Wembley Stadium show hoping Taylor Swift will announce 'Reputation'

LONDON — Fans are clowning hard that Taylor Swift is going to announce "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" at the Eras Tour.

In Swiftie lingo, the term clowning refers to fans believing something may happen and when it doesn't looking like clowns. The rerelease of Swift's sixth album has been highly anticipated by fans chomping at the bit for the possible announcement. Every show along the European leg had some conspiracy theory tied to possible Easter egg clues dropped by Swift, but the one gaining the most traction is the final night at Wembley and last stop in Europe.

Before entering the stadium on Tuesday, Bridget Saric of Queensland, Australia, was one of those fans hoping she gets a surprise.

"I just feel like there's so much more tension in the air. I feel like it's all eyes on Wembley. It's all about Taylor and what she's going to do. It's crazy," she said.

Saric started a trend on TikTok where she is dancing every day until Swift's team notices her. Her goal is to meet the superstar. And even if that doesn't happen, she just enjoys spreading cheer. On Tuesday night, she plans to claim her spot on the floor and "Shake It Off" like she has at 13 other Eras Tour shows.

Her favorite song to dance to is "Fearless."

Bridget Saric of Queensland, Australia, is posting dancing videos on social media in hopes of meeting Taylor Swift. She's photographed Aug. 20, 2024, outside Wembley Stadium in London ahead of Swift's Eras Tour.

"It just takes me away every time," she said. "Also, I would probably say 'Betty.' I don't know what it is, but it just hits every time. The ["Reputation"] songs as well, every single one of them."

As Saric made her way to join 92,000 other Swifties inside, sketch artist Chris Lloyd readied his bag holding paint colors, pens, a miniature water bottle and sketch pad. The artist has gone viral a few times for creating whimsical scenes at concerts.

"The Eras Tour is properly a cultural moment," he said. "It's beyond the concert in my opinion. Like, this is so special because of the community and not just because of what happens in those three hours."

Lloyd has received attention from Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter and athletes of the Great Britain Olympics team. But it's not always sketches of celebrities that gain attention. The artist's most recent piece of a security guard handing out water bottles at Saturday night's show has been viewed more than 320,000 times on Instagram.

Chris Lloyd draws sketches and paints them at concerts in London. Aug. 20, 2024.

"I've drawn so many pop stars now that I'm actually really enjoying kind of picking a stranger out in the crowd that deserves something brilliant to happen," he said. "It's very much in line with the Swiftie energy as well. Like the community here is fab, and like, it's just nice to give back to that."

Swift set a new record for a solo artist at the British arena. She mentioned the feat while thanking fans at the start of her show.

"Not only our last night in London, but this is our last night on the European leg of the Eras Tour," she boomed. "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour. You doing that for us is forever."

Whether or not she announces a new album, fans are expecting some surprise before the confetti falls and the stage lights turn off.

Swift has a two-month break before kicking off her final North American leg in Miami in October.

