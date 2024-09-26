Fans rage at Ticketmaster as Coldplay sell out Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park for 2025 tour

The pre-sale tickets for Coldplay's upcoming UK concerts have proven to be unlucky for many fans.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Thursday for those who pre-ordered Coldplay's most recent album, with limited numbers available.

Many, however, were disappointed when they tried to get their tickets since they saw lengthy lines when they logged onto Ticketmaster.

Fans talking about the concerts on social media also claim that the pre-sale tickets sold out in just 20 minutes.

One person reported seeing the following notice flash up at 9.22am on the Ticketmaster website: "UPDATE: There are currently no available tickets in this pre-sale."

One angry fan wrote: “I just don’t understand. I know 99 per cent of them are scams but it’s so f****** unfair. I’m just a normal Coldplay fan with a code in at 9am, like I was told to and I’m 163,000th in the queue but yet there’s people already selling f****** tickets.”

Another fan added: “First pre sale for Coldplay earlier I started at 49,000, obviously didn’t get tickets. The latest pre sale, 85,000. I hate Ticketmaster so much”.

A third added: “This is my 3rd queue today trying to get Coldplay tickets…pissed off isn’t the word…Hate Ticketmaster with a vengeance. All I want is one ticket & I’m not paying £800-£1000 as ‘some’ are advertising.”

Another furious fan added: “Absolutely ridiculous on @TicketmasterUK again. Priority Access code, joined pre-queue at 08:30, into queue at 9am to be 38k in queue. Wait for 3 1/2 hours to get down to 990 then then informed that it’s closed and all pre sale tickets have gone. Fuming. @coldplay”.

When does Coldplay’s general sale go live?

The general sale tickets for all dates go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 27, at 9am.

Tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.

General admission standing tickets are priced £112.75 per ticket, while seated tickets range from £57.75 to £195.25 per ticket.

The band’s also offering “infinity tickets” priced at £20 for every show. They are sold in pairs and can be placed anywhere in the venue, including some of the best seats at London’s Wembley Stadium.

How many people does Wembley Stadium hold?

Wembley Stadium holds 90,000 seats. It is classified as the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe.

Next summer, Coldplay will play an unprecedented 10 nights at London's Wembley Stadium, shattering the record held by Take That and Taylor Swift.

During a fan-only presale on Thursday morning, the band revealed two additional performances in response to "phenomenal demand" for the eight-night engagement at the stadium that was initially scheduled for next summer.

Due to phenomenal demand in the presale, ninth and tenth Wembley Stadium shows have just been announced, for 7 & 8 September, 2025.



The presale for these extra shows will begin at 2.30pm BST today, to those with presale access.



