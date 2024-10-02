Fans react to game 1 of Wild Card

The Daily Beast

Pete Rose, the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball and a 17-time All-Star, has died. He was 83.Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, his agent told TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Clark County medical examiner subsequently confirmed the news to the Associated Press, adding that a cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.His longtime team, the Cincinnati Reds, tweeted shortly after that they were “heartbroken” to learn of his passing.Read more at The Daily Bea