Fans react to game 1 of Wild Card
Padres' fans celebrated throughout Tuesday night's wild-card game against the Atlanta Braves.
The former MLB star's death was ruled natural by the Clark County Coroner's Office after he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30
Wondering why Taylor Swift has skipped Travis Kelce’s latest Chiefs games? Sources reveal she has two very good reasons.
Pete Rose ended his playing career as MLB's all-time leader in hits and games played.
D-backs owner Ken Kendrick blamed himself for the signing of free-agent starter Jordan Montgomery.
Pete Rose, the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball and a 17-time All-Star, has died. He was 83.Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, his agent told TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Clark County medical examiner subsequently confirmed the news to the Associated Press, adding that a cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.His longtime team, the Cincinnati Reds, tweeted shortly after that they were “heartbroken” to learn of his passing.Read more at The Daily Bea
The Columbus hockey players all came out to celebrate Noa's second birthday with Johnny's widow Meredith
Connor McDavid is featured in the final two episodes of the Amazon Docu-Series debuting Friday October 4th.
The Royals players invited their significant others to join the clubhouse celebration after clinching a postseason berth.
NEWARK, N.J. -- While the New Jersey Devils are overseas in Prague, Czechia, Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen stood behind the bench at Prudential Center for the organization's fifth preseason game against the New York Rangers. A lineup headlined by Brain Halonen, Chase Stillman, and ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was already a superstar with his hitting and pitching accomplishments over six years with the Los Angeles Angels. Yet every October, Ohtani vanished, with the Angels having a losing record and never making the playoffs.
Week 4 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with waiver wire claims and roster decisions.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes against the Seahawks but still came up short of a perfect passer rating and game ball.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teammates and friends and they made fun wager over the weekend.
RotoWire's Ryan Dadoun compiles a list of players he's fading on fantasy hockey draft day ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, including a trio of netminders.
Brittany has been on a game-day style hot streak since the Chiefs' first official match on Sept. 5
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is known for his antics, especially on media day. Here's what the forward did for media day this year.
Win your deals by utilizing this Week 5 trade value chart and rest-of-season rankings as a fantasy football trade analyzer and calculator.
The Grand Slam of Curling season kicked off Tuesday with a new look and improved viewing options as The Curling Group made its presence felt right away at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.
Tarik Skubal added perhaps his most important accomplishment to an already sparkling resume. The AL pitching Triple Crown winner gave the Detroit Tigers their first postseason victory in more than a decade with a sensational playoff debut in a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Skubal said this was the most nervous he’s been since his big league debut in 2020, but that he found a way to center himself.
Despite dramatic point swings and bubbling tensions that threatened to spill over, the Presidents Cup ended as it always has for the last 19 years – in a Team USA triumph.