Fans react to ‘genius’ Joni Mitchell performance at Grammys 2024

Joni Mitchell’s debut Grammy Awards performance has been hailed as a “triumph” by fans.

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter’s performance of her classic song “Both Sides, Now”, which she recorded for 1969’s Clouds, drew an emotional response and a standing ovation from visibly moved stars including Beyonce and Dua Lipa.

Mitchell performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a full band with Brandi Carlile, Blake Mills, Allison Russell, Lucius, Jacob Collier, and Sista Strings.

Mitchell was sat in a regal white-and-gold chair (she was also praised her celestial outfit).

Earlier in the night, Mitchell won her 10th Grammy, for Best Folk Album for her live record Joni Mitchell at Newport.

The performance was particularly signficant as many had feared Mitchell would never peform live again. She last toured in 2000, and suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 which meant she had to re-learn how to walk, talk and sing.

In 2022, she made a surprise return to live perfomance when she appeared with Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival to play a handful of songs.

In June 2023, Mitchell played her first headline concert in over 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

Stevie Van Zandt, of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, wrote on X/Twitter: “Joni Mitchell just made me cry. What a f***ing genius.”

Other fans made reference to Emma Thompson’s line in Love Actually: “Joni Mitchell is the woman who taught your cold English wife how to feel.”

Joni Mitchell taking us all right into Love Actually vibes #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3H9rlde5oX — Rach Stray (@RachNoodle) February 5, 2024

Another wrote: “What I’ve been waiting for, JoniMitchell’s magical performance of “Clouds” at #grammys after near-fatal aneurysm in which she had to re-learn how to speak and sing. A remarkable performance sample of resilience, creativity & the human spirit. Left me in tears.”

An eventful awards ceremony has seen Taylor Swift win her 13th Grammy Award, and also announce a brand new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Later on, Annie Lennox called for ceasefire during Grammys In Memoriam performance.

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

