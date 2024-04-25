Fans react after NFL Draft ends general admission entry after reaching capacity
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
Our final 2024 NFL mock draft has plenty of uncertainty to settle, as it remains unclear which teams might trade to pick a top quarterback.
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Four quarterbacks could potentially go in the top 10.
"Two of the injured horses were operated on," the British Army confirmed after four horses got loose on Wednesday, April 24
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Justin Thomas had the perfect reaction to his buddy making an ace.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
DETROIT (AP) — There's no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he had a quick answer. Yes. “I think you always dream about coming here and coming to walk across the stage and be with the commissioner," Maye said. "It’s something I couldn’t turn down. It was a no-brainer for me.” Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL
Take a look at the renderings for the Bears' proposed new stadium on the Chicago lakefront.
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated Formula 1 since new car rules were implemented in 2022.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
Former RB Ezekiel Elliott is still counting as $6M in dead money against the financially-strapped Cowboys’ 2024 cap
NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah is a big fan of Canadian Tanner McLachlan. The six-foot-five, 244-pound Lethbridge, Alta., native had a record-setting tenure at Arizona, surpassing Rob Gronkowski for most career receptions by a tight end (79). Jeremiah, a former NFL scout now with NFL Network, ranks McLachlan second among tight ends for the 2024 draft, which begins Thursday night in Detroit. "I haven't got the exact same love reciprocated when I've talked to people around the league," Jeremiah sa
The PGA Tour is distributing equity to its players, past and present, who have helped build the Tour and remained in its ranks.
The only guarantee in the NFL draft is that a few surprises are sure to pop up. What twists might be ahead in this year's first round?
Former world number one Rafael Nadal conceded on Wednesday his farewell tour was not proceeding to plan but his wish to compete one last time at cherished tournaments such as the French Open where he has claimed 14 titles was pushing him through the pain barrier. The Spaniard will continue his comeback from injury at the Madrid Masters on Thursday where he is scheduled to play the American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch who has been given an invitation to play in the main draw at one of the most pres
Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored twice to beat the Maple Leafs. But Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe noted that he "gets away with" penalties.