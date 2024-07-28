Fans recreate iconic Wuthering Heights dance

Two dances were being held on Sunday for people to take part in [Getty Images]

Fans of Kate Bush have donned red dresses and danced to Wuthering Heights at a Kent harbour.

They gathered to celebrate the 1978 hit, based on the novel of the same name by Emily Bronte.

Events are held across the world and see people dress up in red dresses to recreate the dance from the song's iconic video.

For this year's Wuthering Heights Day in Folkestone, there was a dance at midday and at 16:00 BST on The Harbour Arm.

Organisers said: "After its staggeringly successful return last year, which saw this one-of-a-kind event more than double in size, we’re excited to be bringing it back with a bang."

They added that the dance was easy to learn and "iconic" and have produced a video to help people learn the routine.

People take part in Wuthering Heights Days in Australia, Germany and around the UK.

The Folkestone event also had a Kate Bush tribute band and DJ set inspired by the English singer.

The dance was also recreated by comedian Noel Fielding as part of Comic Relief in 2011.

