Fans Spot Mysterious Travis Kelce Easter Eggs at Eras Tour Vancouver Night One

Travis Kelce doesn't appear to have made it to Taylor Swift's Vancouver Eras Tour show on December 6 (at least he hasn't been spotted in the audience as of writing this), but fans noticed a bunch of highly mysterious Travis clues in the stadium. Specifically in one of the VIP tents, which was seemingly turned into a filming area with Travis Easter eggs—including his jersey and a Chiefs logo.

🚨| They turned one of VIP tents at tonight’s show to a FILMING AREA and hanged a chiefs sign and a signed jersey! pic.twitter.com/uJLqXXAQvZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 7, 2024

Truly no clue WHAT IT ALL MEANS, but feel free to speculate amongst yourselves.

As a reminder, now that the Eras Tour is almost over, Travis and Taylor are expected to spend some down time in New York City, where the Grammy winner has an apartment. As for ~ next steps ~ in their relationship, a source tells Us Weekly that they'd "love to be engaged," but "aren’t rushing it."

"Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style," another insider explains. "That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever." They also noted that, "Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other."

As for what's coming up next for Taylor, there's speculation that she might drop another album, and could even go on tour again in 2026.

"She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again," one source says. "She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her. Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life."

*prepares self for 2026 Ticketmaster meltdown*

