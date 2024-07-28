Fans and stars descend on Comic Con 2024

Film stars and fans have descended on San Diego for Comic Con 2024.

The event is a celebration of all things fantasy, sci-fi and superhero.

At the convention, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr announced he is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role which launched the blockbuster franchise.

The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books which spawned the popular film series.

“New mask, same task," he told fans, adding: "I like playing complicated characters."

Disney's Marvel movie series have generated $30bn (£23.3bn) in box office takings - the first franchise to do so - but profits have slowed in recent years.

Some critics blamed "superhero fatigue" for the lack of recent success.

However, new release Deadpool and Wolverine has been performing well and Marvel will be hoping this marks a reversal of that trend.

Also at the event was Pedro Pascal who stars in the Star Wars spin off, The Mandalorian. He spoke about joining the cast of The Fantastic Four.

He was joined by Mission Impossible's Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

