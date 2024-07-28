Fans and stars descend on Comic Con 2024

Charlotte Gallagher - Culture reporter
A family of cosplayers dressed as X-Men
A family of cosplayers dressed as X-Men [Getty Images]

Film stars and fans have descended on San Diego for Comic Con 2024.

The event is a celebration of all things fantasy, sci-fi and superhero.

At the convention, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr announced he is returning to the Marvel superhero world after five years - but not to the Iron Man role which launched the blockbuster franchise.

The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a prominent villain in the comic books which spawned the popular film series.

“New mask, same task," he told fans, adding: "I like playing complicated characters."

Robert Downey Jr unmasked as Dr Doom
Robert Downey Jr is returning to Marvel movies [Getty Images]
Cosplayers dressed as Gimli, Gandalf and Legolas from Lord of the Rings
Cosplayers dressed as Gimli, Gandalf and Legolas from Lord of the Rings [Getty Images]
Cosplayer Lisa Lower-Richter dressed as the Joker on Day 2 of 2024 Comic-Con
[Getty Images]

Disney's Marvel movie series have generated $30bn (£23.3bn) in box office takings - the first franchise to do so - but profits have slowed in recent years.

Some critics blamed "superhero fatigue" for the lack of recent success.

However, new release Deadpool and Wolverine has been performing well and Marvel will be hoping this marks a reversal of that trend.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promoted their film, Deadpool and Wolverine [Getty Images]
Fans of the film series Sharknado pose in their costumes
Sharknado fans at the event [Getty Images]
People dressed as Star Wars characters
May the force be with you: Star Wars cosplayers gather at the event [Getty Images]
Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal
Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal will star in the new Fantastic Four film [Getty Images]

Also at the event was Pedro Pascal who stars in the Star Wars spin off, The Mandalorian. He spoke about joining the cast of The Fantastic Four.

He was joined by Mission Impossible's Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

A cosplayer dressed as Dr Octopus from Spiderman
A cosplayer dressed as Dr Octopus from Spiderman [Getty Images]
Harrison Ford
Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford made an appearance [Getty Images]
