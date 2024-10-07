Fans Will Be Surprised by the Former 'Voice' Coach Who Convinced Michael Bublé to Join the Show

With the newest season of The Voice underway, viewers are already loving the two new coaches who joined the cast of the singing competition show. Newbies Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, who joined veteran judges Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire for season 26, have already become fan favorites even though it's only week 3 of the show. And what's made fans fall even more in love with Michael is his reveal about how one former Voice judge was the entire reason he ended up on the show.

In an Instagram reel filmed during pre-season and jointly shared by the 49-year-old singer and the hit NBC show, Michael revealed that country singer and former Voice coach Blake Shelton was the one who convinced him he should join the show.

"You know I love Blake and he's a great friend, and he talked me into it. Truthfully, he talked me into it. And a big part of it was the people that they had coming," Michael says in the clip.

Blake, who was one of the original four coaches when the show premiered back in 2011 and is now married to current coach Gwen, left in May 2023 after 23 seasons on the show (making him the longest-lasting original coach in the series). Naturally, hearing that the Oklahoma native was the main push behind Michael joining as a judge had fans ecstatic on social media, and many expressed that they were glad for the encouragement.

"Overjoyed that you joined the Voice!! ❤️," one fan wrote under the clip. "Uncle @snoopdogg & Pop @michaelbuble are two of the most sincere souls I've met during this process! Love our coaches 🤘🏾✨," another said. "Love that Michael is on the show this season 🤗🤗," someone else chimed in. A different person commented, "Best [group of judges by] adding @snoopdogg and @michaelbuble! So entertaining and just love this addition to the show!"



And lucky for Michael Bublé lovers, it's already been confirmed he will be returning for Season 27 in the spring, alongside newcomer Kelsea Ballerini and veteran coaches John Legend — who returns for his tenth season after stepping back for a one-year break — and Adam Levine, who returns for his seventeenth season and was one of the original coaches back in season one with Blake, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

