Fans Think Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" Sounds Like Bop It

To say that fans have a lot feelings about Ariana Grande's new album, Sweetener, would be the understatement of the year. The highly anticipated release hit streaming services on August 17, and since then, Arianators have been undoubtedly listening nonstop, enough to notice secret meanings and important hidden messages in some of the tracks.

Some fans have even taken note of a familiar theme in the album's title track. "Sweetener" contains a hook that's altogether singable and catchy, but it's the particular words that are making some people nostalgic: "Get it, get it, get it, get it / Hit it, hit it, hit it, hit it / Flip it, flip it, flip it...."

If you find yourself reminded of the game Bop It, you're definitely not alone. As a refresher, the game urges its players to do a variety of super-fast moves as a test of one's reflexes; the classic version contains directives such as "bop it," "twist it," "pull it," while the more updated version encourages users to "selfie it," "answer it," and "golf it." (RIP my childhood.)

According to some people on Twitter, Ariana's "Sweetener" is basically a musical version of this game, and TBH, they're not wrong. "Was 'Bop It' the inspiration for 'Sweetener' chorus ??" one fan wondered. Another asked: "Was Ariana playing with Bop It while she was writing 'Sweetener?'" Some fans decided that a Bop It game might actually be the subject of the song, while others took the joke to gif-level proportions.

Honestly, this meme just makes a lot of sense, simply for the reason that "Sweetener" IS a bop in and of itself. It's a fitting comparison, but I dare you to listen now without thinking about this game. You won't be able to do it.

