Fans Think Chrishell Stause's Praise for a Rival TV Realtor Is Shading Her Bosses, the Oppenheim Twins

“We need some of your leadership skills over on the West Coast," the 'Selling Sunset' agent commented on 'Owning Manhattan' star Ryan Serhant's Instagram

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Cindy Ord/Getty Chrishell Stause, Ryan Serhant

Chrishell Stause says her real estate stomping ground could benefit from a boss like Ryan Serhant.

When the Million Dollar Listing: New York alum took to Instagram to express gratitude to the viewers of his new Netflix series, Owning Manhattan, Stause replied in the comments.

“We need some of your leadership skills over on the west coast," she wrote adding winking, nervous sweating, and applause emojis.

Some fellow commenters suggested that Stause's remark was throwing shade at her bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the twin founders of the Oppenheim Group, the brokerage at the center of her own Netflix docusoap, Selling Sunset.

“The shaaaaddee,” one person replied to the reality star's comment, while someone else wrote “BOOM,” tagging Jason.

“🎤 drop 🙈,” a third commenter added.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram Chrishell Stause's comment on Ryan Serhant's Instagram post

Stause, who hasn’t publicly responded to the comments, was in a relationship with Jason for five months in 2021. Stause and Australian musician G Flip later held a wedding in 2023 after a year of dating.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset, which premiered last November, saw Jason navigating tensions between Stause and model Marie-Lou Nurk, whom he was dating at the time and split from in May 2023.

Ahead of the season premiere, he told PEOPLE that watching the clash between the two women gave him “anxiety.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim arrive at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards

During the season’s reunion special, Jason revealed he was still in love with Chrishell as he answered questions while hooked up to a lie detector test.

Stause and the Oppenheim brothers have all appeared on Selling Sunset since its premiere in 2019. The show follows the friendships and feuds among the O Group’s agents as they sell luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Serhant’s show, Owning Manhattan, which focuses on the agents at his eponymous New York City-based real estate company, made its Netflix debut on June 28.

“I’m so grateful to ALL OF YOU who have not only made @owningmanhattan TOP 10 in 40 countries but have been following me since the very beginning,” the broker wrote in his Instagram post.

Courtesy of Netflix Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause in season 7 of 'Selling Sunset'

“It’s a strange feeling to have all of the most important moments of my life filmed and televised to the world, but it’s more of a blessing than anything,” he added, noting that he was sharing the accompanying video looking back on his career journey for those new to his page.

One of SERHANT’s agents, Jessica Markowski, opened up about working for him in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

Markowski called Serhant an “inspiring” leader, saying she “couldn’t ask for a better boss.”

“He understood my angle of how I'm able to generate leads through social media better than any other broker or brokerage would ever understand,” she added. “So having him as a boss, he's very, very, very, very smart and we all look up to him.”



