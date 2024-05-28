Fans Think Hailey Bieber Subtly Revealed the Name of Her Baby

Hailey Bieber pretty much can't post on Instagram without fans analyzing everything she says for ~baby clues~. And based on the caption of this post teasing what look to be strawberry-shaped Rhode pimple patches, fans think Hailey's a) having a daughter, and b) naming her Blossom due to the caption "little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸."

I mean, on the one hand this is a huge reach. On the other, Blossom Bieber is on another level of adorable.

Either way, we know Justin and Hailey have a name picked out! People spoke to a source who confirmed earlier this month that the couple chose "a name that they think is perfect," and apparently they're "also starting to decorate a nursery." Cuuuuuuuuute.

Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

But wait, there's more! The insider added that "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families, and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

