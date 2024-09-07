Fans Think Jennifer Lopez Said She's a ‘Bad Picker’ While Rocking a Revenge Dress at TIFF

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez went all out for her first red-carpet event since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

On September 6, the 55-year-old actor wore what could only be described as a revenge dress to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new film Unstoppable—a movie produced by her ex-husband's company, Artists Equity. “Unbothered” as ever, Lopez showed up to the red carpet event in a sideless gown by Tamara Ralph, which features two floor-length sequins panels held together by a series of black bows.

She paired the reflective look with a pair of silver platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana and a matching clutch by Judith Leiber. The apparent message: Jennifer Lopez doesn't need Ben Affleck to shine.

As previously reported, Ben Affleck did not attend the premiere in Toronto. Instead, his best friend and business partner Matt Damon held down the fort for Artists Equity. Damon attended the red carpet with his wife, Luciana, who was dressed in a classic plunging halter gown. The couple walked the red carpet together, though Damon also took a moment to pose with Lopez and some of the film's other stars, including Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, and Don Cheadle.

While fans would surely clamber to listen in on a conversation between Lopez and Damon at the premiere, The Hollywood Reporter was able to capture an interesting exchange between Lopez and Cannavale. Though it's impossible to hear the conversation, which was posted to the publication's TikTok account, multiple lip-readers in the comments section are convinced she repeated the phrase “I'm a bad picker” during the brief interaction.

If they're right, we can't imagine she's talking about her dress.

