Fans Think Khloe's Feet Were Photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner in the Kardashian Christmas Card

After tons of ~will they or won't they drama~ the Kardashians finally shared their 2018 family Christmas Card...and it turned out great! You know, minus the fact that half the family was randomly missing!









The photo is obviously super sweet and cozy, but there's a catch: fans are convinced it's been photoshopped-and they have proof.

In fact, there's a Reddit thread fully devoted to claiming that Khloé Kardashian's feet were flipped, copied, and pasted directly onto Kylie Jenner, and the evidence is pretty compelling:

Here's a closer look at this whole foot situation:

Hmmm, like, maybe? But even if there is a photoshop fail going on here, the photo is still lovely and Santa-approved, so whatevs.

