Fans Think They Know Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ Based on This Social Media Theory

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

It’s no secret the internet has been analyzing Venmo and social media in an attempt to find clues about who wins Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. While we initially thought he chose Hannah Ann, this brand-new theory is making us think otherwise.

Over the weekend, fans did some digging and discovered that Madison Prewitt and her family are low-key connected to Weber on social media.

First, it’s important to mention that the pilot is a longtime partner of Seed to Mountain Ministries, a charity that specializes in providing women of all ages with opportunities for social change. The organization has around 4,900 followers on Instagram, and two of those accounts just so happen to belong to Madison and her dad (aka “Coach Prew”).

This is a pretty big deal, since the charity holds a special place in Weber’s heart. Although it’s not the pilot’s personal account, the Seed to Mountain Ministries page is also following Madison’s dad, which further fuels our suspicions.

While we don’t know anything for certain, it’s something to keep in mind, especially since Weber is scheduled to go on a trip with Seed to Mountain this summer. With the finale around the corner, we wouldn’t be surprised if the winner joins him on the excursion.

So, is Madison following Seed to Mountain Ministries because of her future involvement? Or is it purely a coincidence? We highly doubt it’s the latter.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

