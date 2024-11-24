Fans thought Taylor Swift might announce 'Reputation' after her Friday night triple mashup

On Friday night, Taylor Swift may have "gone mad" in Toronto teasing the highly anticipated rerecord of her sixth album to the 49,000 fans in the Rogers Centre with a triple song mashup on the piano.

Before the epic selection, the singer appeared in a blue, white and orange dress.

She told the jam-packed stadium she thinks about "what might they like to hear and what haven't they heard in a while." She explained that she would perform a selection on the guitar and a selection on the piano. Little did they know she would do something bad.

"Wish me luck," Swift said as she strummed.

The Eras Tour mastermind played a few chords before pausing, "That's the wrong key, so wish me more luck than that."

The crowd laughed and she sang, "Elevator buttons and morning air" from "Ours" off "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." Chirps of excitement fluttered through the stadium. The singer-guitarist folded in "Last Great American Dynasty," the "Folklore" track cut from the set list in April in Paris.

Swift traded in her guitar mashup for a piano selection, and the triple mashup sent fans into a frenzy.

Sitting down at the keys she combined "Cassandra" from "The Tortured Poets Department" with "Mad Woman" and "I Did Something Bad." She's never played the "Tortured Poets" track, which includes several mentions of snakes and serves as a perfect bridge between the "Folklore" and "Reputation" tunes.

Her final lines were a combination of all three songs, "Do you believe me now? They say I did something bad. When the first stone's thrown there's screaming. In the streets there's a raging riot. When it's 'burn the b****,' they're shrieking. When the truth comes out it's quiet."

As she finished, a fan livestreaming kept repeating, "She's going to announce it." But the album art for Swift's sixth album never appeared on the back screen. Fans have been wrongly guessing that she is going to announce her venomous and vengeful pop album for a year now.

The fan livestreaming shouted, "What? I thought she was going to announce it! She's just going to walk off?"

CASSANDRA X MAD WOMAN X I DID SOMETHING BAD (FULL MASHUP) pls forgive my screams #TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1D76fHTZf4 — ariana ♫ TAYRONTO! (@tscrazier) November 23, 2024

There are six songs the singer has not sang from her 11 studio albums: "That's When," "Bye Bye Baby," "Girl At Home," "Ronan," "Forever Winter," "Soon You'll Get Better."

Prime minister attends night five in Toronto

Fans spotted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dancing in the crowd before Swift took the stage. As the countdown clock ticked down to showtime, he vibed in the crowd to Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me."

it’s a clock… feat Justin Trudeau🇨🇦🤪💃 pic.twitter.com/u2YP8N7j19 — little miss enchanted - TAYRONTO🇨🇦✨ (@laurenilissa13) November 23, 2024

Trudeau advocated for Swift to bring her tour to Canada shortly after she announced the Asian, Australian and European legs. He tweeted, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Last week, he posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, "We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada. Has this always been your endgame? #TorontoVancouver."

Swift has one more show in Toronto before heading to Vancouver from Dec. 6-8.

