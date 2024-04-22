Fans visiting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame react to the Class of 2024 announcement
As they visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Monday, fans had their favorites among the list of inductees announced Sunday night.
As they visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Monday, fans had their favorites among the list of inductees announced Sunday night.
Ryan Reynolds wrote a tribute to Michael J. Fox that will bring a tear to your eye.
The TikToker's sister Lila announced her death on April 21 in a post on social media
Meghan Markle's best friend Abigail Spencer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo from the Sussex family's lush garden with their rescue beagle Mamma Mia.
The Love Island host showed off her curves while holidaying in California. See photos
Olivia Rodrigo has shared snaps of herself sunbathing, wearing a two-piece, string bikini in a gingham pattern. Could this be the next swimwear trend?
The actress moved to Spain for a quieter life with daughter Oonagh, who turned 3 earlier in April
The 13-time Grammy winner has a surprisingly good memory.
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt
Sources: RBC Heritage will finish Monday morning but fans will need to watch on TV.
Two new communications executives have joined the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Jon Bon Jovi hasn't "been a saint" in his long marriage to wife Dorothea.
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
"People were absolutely obsessed with my hair, or lack of it, for years. Then I started wearing a wig and virtually no one’s mentioned it since.”
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
Life is hard, but it gets easier when you can laugh at silly little signs.
"I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn’t excited," she recalled
The actress said "I do" in a Katya Katya gown during a ceremony officiated by Shirley Manson, the lead singer of Garbage
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
Howard University men's basketball coach Kenny Blakeney gets candid about the types of parent behavior that make him "pass" on talented young athletes