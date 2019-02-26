Fans Go Wild Showing Their Support Ahead of Kansas College Basketball Game

Hundreds of basketball fans really got into the spirit of things at Allen Fieldhouse arena in Lawrence, Kansas, when they turned out to watch the University of Kansas Jayhawks take on Kansas State Wildcats on February 25.

Footage tweeted by Marlins Man showed the packed arena, with the huge crowd cheering during a stunning display of pre-game sportsmanship. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Wildcats 70-56.

“This amazing stuff never gets shown on TV. This is pre-game, same thing happens during TV timeouts when band plays songs,” he later tweeted about the clip. Credit: @Marlins_Man via Storyful