Fantastic Fest Indonesian Horror ‘The Draft!’ Nabbed by Blue Finch Films (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based sales and distribution company Blue Finch Films has acquired worldwide rights to Indonesian horror film “The Draft!” ahead of its international premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest.

Directed by Yusron Fuadi, the film follows five college students who spend a weekend at a remote villa, only to find themselves battling a powerful dark force. The project aims to subvert familiar horror tropes in its take on the cabin-in-the-woods subgenre.

Fuadi wrote the script alongside Anindita Suryarasmi, with Richard Hames Halstead and B.W. Purba Negara as co-writers. Munandar Aji and Fani Pramuditya serve as producers.

“‘The Draft!’ is my love letter to horror, sci-fi and fantasy film,” Fuadi said. “Being a love letter, naturally I put all my passion, anger, lust, protest and obsession to this slightly underrated and somewhat overdone genre.”

Mike Chapman of Blue Finch Films called the film “a thoroughly imaginative and original entry to the horror genre which will delight audiences worldwide.”

Blue Finch’s international slate also includes Jean Luc Herbulot’s Sitges-selected “Zero,” SXSW 2024 Midnighter Audience Award winner “Oddity,” and Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Rotterdam-selected thriller “Steppenwolf.”

Indonesia has long been a fertile ground for horror cinema, with the genre deeply rooted in the country’s rich folklore and supernatural beliefs. Recent years have seen a surge in both domestic and international interest in Indonesian horror films, with titles like Joko Anwar’s “Impetigore” and Timo Tjahjanto’s “May the Devil Take You” gaining critical acclaim on the global festival circuit. “Impetigore” was Indonesia’s entry in the Oscars’ international category in 2020. More recently, Kimo Stamboel’s “The Queen of Black Magic” was picked up for North American distribution by Lionsgate earlier this year.

The acquisition of “The Draft!” by Blue Finch Films signals continuing international appetite for Indonesia’s unique brand of horror, which often blends cultural specificity with universal scare tactics.

