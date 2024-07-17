Fantastic weather through the work week

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Parking under an overpass in severe weather is 'spectacularly dangerous'
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
- CBC
'This better be espresso martini': Drake's mansion floods
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
- The Canadian Press
Toronto cleans up after storm as Trudeau calls for better infrastructure
Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the
- The Weather Network
Torrential rain and flooding lead to rising total of power outages in Ontario
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
- Yahoo News Canada
An 'indoor waterfall' at Union Station: Downtown Toronto flooded as severe storm disrupts life in the region
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
- The Weather Network
'Training' thunderstorms cause flash floods in Ontario, but what are they?
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
- Canadian Press Videos
Torrential rain causes major flooding on Toronto roads
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
- The Weather Network - Video
Another set of storms on the way for southern Ontario
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson reports.
- The Weather Network
Heat fuels another opportunity for severe weather in southern Ontario
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
- The Canadian Press
World’s rarest whale may have washed up on New Zealand beach, possibly shedding clues on species
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
- The Canadian Press
Liberal energy minister promises ban on oil furnaces for new builds as soon as 2028
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
- BBC
Toronto cleans up after severe storms cause floods
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
- The Weather Network - Video
Flooding rain shuts down major roads and transit in Toronto
The Weather Network's Kim MacDonald has more.
- People
Drake Shares Footage of His Mansion Flooding: 'This Better Be Espresso Martini'
The Canadian rapper's hometown of Toronto has been experiencing severe weather
- The Canadian Press
Toronto-area storm reminiscent of destructive, costly 2013 flood
A torrential downpour that flooded parts of Toronto and its surrounding areas on Tuesday brought back memories of flash flooding that paralyzed Canada's largest city more than a decade ago.
- The Canadian Press
In beachy Galveston, locals buckle down without power after Beryl's blow during peak tourist season
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorm threat spreads across Western Canada, risk of heavy rain and winds
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm potential for western Canada.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover.
- Fox Weather
Radio blackouts forecast as multiple sunspot regions erupt strong solar flares
NOAA's space weather forecasters are monitoring not one active sunspot region but three potentially solar flare-creating areas of the Sun that could produce radio blackouts this week.
- CBC
The latest information as the GTA cleans up from major summer storm
Most major commuter routes are running normally Wednesday morning after a severe summer storm drenched the GTA, causing significant flooding and widespread power outages.The region's two major electrical utilities, Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, are reporting that around 5,000 customers remain in the dark, mainly in Etobicoke and Brampton.An early morning statement from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says their flood warnings have been downgraded, but caution is still required aroun