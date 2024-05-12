A new Fantasyland? Peek inside Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs

We’ve come a long way from the “Tangled”-themed restrooms at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

For years, Fantasyland’s picturesque facilities were about as close as fans could get to experiencing the film in person. That’s about to change on June 6th with the opening of Fantasy Springs, Tokyo Disney Resort’s largest expansion since Tokyo DisneySea debuted in 2001.

The lanterns near the "Tangled" theme restrooms on the edge of Magic Kingdom's Fantasyland light up at night, like in the movie.

“Tokyo Disney Resort is a fantastic, must-visit destination with a truly innovative approach to storytelling. And Fantasy Springs, our breathtaking new port at Tokyo DisneySea, builds on that legacy, giving guests the feeling that they have just stepped into their favorite Disney stories of Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan,' " Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We know our guests from around the world appreciate quality experiences and rich detail that only Disney can create, which is why we continue to challenge ourselves with creative storytelling techniques. Fantasy Springs absolutely delivers on that ambition.”

That’s significant for Disney World and Disneyland fans too, because as D’Amaro previously told USA TODAY, “Every time we make an advancement in the way that we bring a ride to life or the way that we bring animatronics to life, all of that gets then used to make every single place that we make even better than the last one.”

USA TODAY got an early peek at Fantasy Springs. Here are five things fans can expect.

A gorgeous new Fantasyland

Maleficent keeps a watchful eye on Sleeping Beauty and Prince Phillip in the rockwork at Fantasy Springs. The springs' magical waters are said to be able to bring Disney stories to life.

“Essentially, what we were trying to do was create a Fantasyland for Tokyo DisneySea,” said Daniel Jue with Walt Disney Imagineering. “Like every Fantasyland, Fantasy Springs celebrates the stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Fantasyland is one of Disney’s most popular lands across its parks worldwide. (Tokyo DisneySea calls its lands ports.)

Guests can climb about Captain Hook's ship, the Jolly Roger, and pretend to be pirates in Peter Pan's Never Land.

In Fantasy Springs, characters from films like “Bambi,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Little Mermaid” are literally carved into the landscape in larger-than-life rockwork adorned by lush greenery and vibrant flowers in full bloom. Meanwhile, “Tangled, “Frozen” and “Peter Pan” are fully fleshed out in what are essentially mini lands with the larger port.

Disney’s first 'Tangled'-inspired attraction

Lanterns, romance and music fill the air in this intimate moment on Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival.

There are four rides in Fantasy Springs unlike any elsewhere. Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival is the first “Tangled”-inspired attraction at any Disney park.

It follows the budding romance of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider and builds up to the iconic lantern scene from the film. Scores of magnificent lanterns appear to float midair, casting a soft glow on fluid audio-animatronics of Rapunzel and Flynn as they hold hands and sing “I See the Light." They may be singing in Japanese, but “Tangled” fans from anywhere will recognize the tune while gently gliding by in boats.

“This is the most romantic attraction,” Jue said.

Peter Pan and his friends like you’ve never seen before

Peter Pan and the gang were first brought to life in 2-D, but they pop off the screen in the new 3-D attraction Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, which Walt Disney Animation Studios illustrated for Fantasy Springs.

“This attraction is almost like a feature film,” Jue said.

Tinker Bell sprinkles guests with Pixie Dust so they can fly on Pan’s Never Land Adventure.

Guests take on the role of Lost Kids joining Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy and little Michael Darling on a mission to rescue John Darling from Captain Hook. A little Pixie Dust paired with the latest ride technology and surround sound makes guests feel like they're really flying along. The ride itself feels long in the best way, clocking in at six minutes, more than twice as long as Peter Pan’s Flight, one of the most popular rides across Disney parks.

On nearby Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, everything is oversized to make guests feel like they’ve shrunk down to Tinker Bell’s size for a quick buggy ride through the seasons of Pixie Hollow. Don't blink because this attraction is much shorter than the others in Fantasy Springs, but it's filled with rich details like towering flowers, painted butterflies and in one section, the fragrant aroma of honey.

Tinker Bell fans may recognize Cheese, the helpful mouse, on Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.

An emotional roller coaster with 'Frozen'

Fantasy Springs’ "Frozen" attraction is no repeat of EPCOT and Hong Kong Disneyland’s Frozen Ever After. Instead, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey retells key points from the first “Frozen” film, focusing on the relationship between the two sisters.

“Our guests in Japan really respond to having an emotional connection to our attractions. It’s very, very important,” Jue said. Imagineers thought the best way to nurture that connection was with the film’s iconic music and matching ride movement.

Like the Beast’s transformation in Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disneyland, the moment Anna’s heart thaws on Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey at #TokyoDisneySea #FantasySprings will make guests go, “Whoa.” #TokyoDisneyResort @DisneyParks #Imagineering pic.twitter.com/dDKf7w3dfL — Eve Chen (@chenwilliams) May 11, 2024

For instance, when young Anna asks Elsa if she wants to build a snowman and Elsa tells her to go away, the boat reverses to reflect that isolation. “That is such a sad moment and backing out of that and dropping down, I mean, your heart sinks as you physically sink out of that scene,” said Emily “Emo” O’Brien with Walt Disney Imagineering.

The attraction's high tech audio-animatronics are also moving. When true love thaws Anna’s frozen heart, she really appears to unfreeze.

A taste of the films

Guests can dine in The Snuggly Duckling, just like in "Tangled."

Fantasy Springs' three mini lands are called Frozen Kingdom, Peter Pan’s Never Land, and Rapunzel’s Forest. Each has a themed counter-service dining venue for guests who want an actual taste of the films.

Frozen Kingdom’s eatery is set inside Arendelle Castle and called Royal Banquet of Arendelle. There’s also a walk-up venue called Oaken’s OK Foods. Lookout Cookout is a Lost Kids themed counter-service restaurant in Peter Pan’s Never Land. The restaurant in Rapunzel’s Forest is right out of “Tangled.” Fans will want to make sure to walk through each room of The Snuggly Duckling to take in the Easter eggs.

Sorcerer Mickey stands outside Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. According to the port's lore, a duchess discovered the magical waters of Fantasy Springs and built a chateau so she and her guests could enjoy the beauty.

For fans who really want to stay in the stories, there’s also a new Fantasy Springs-themed hotel adjacent to the new port called Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel with its own park entrance. It's primarily a deluxe hotel, but there are more than 50 luxury rooms with balconies overlooking Fantasy Springs.

"There is no other hotel that even Disney has built that has these views, where you really feel you are immersed in the entire land," Jue said.

