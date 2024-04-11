Far-right extremist admits hosting terror website

Colin McNeil is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 5 July [PA Media]

A far-right extremist who ran a website used by convicted international terrorists is facing jail after admitting four terrorism charges.

Colin McNeil, 46, pleaded guilty to distributing a terrorist publication with the intention of encouraging acts of terrorism at Sheffield Crown Court.

Counter terror police said McNeil, from Leeds, "showed admiration for terrorist publications on his website" and shared "racist and extreme right-wing views".

He is due to be sentenced on 5 July.

McNeil was arrested in March 2022 by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) after investigators found the website he operated was being used to share material supporting extreme right-wing ideologies.

CTPNE said when he became aware of the material "he continued to play an active role in its administration" and share his own views.

A spokesperson said the website was used by "a number of likeminded convicted international terrorists" to further their ideologies.

Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley said: "There is simply no place for racism in our society. We will continue to seek out those that facilitate and distribute these harmful ideologies.

"Removing harmful, violent and extremist content online is critical to our efforts to reduce the spread of terrorist material and propaganda."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk