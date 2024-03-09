The far-Right former football pundit set to become Portugal’s kingmaker

Dark-suited family man André Ventura aims to deal with immigration and gipsies - ANTONIO COTRIM/Shutterstock

A former trainee priest and football pundit is set to pull off a spectacular result in Portugal’s general elections, with polls predicting his party will double its seats and bring far-Right politics back into the mainstream for the first time in half a century.

André Ventura, who has also been a law lecturer, a tax inspector and a member of the centre-Right PSD, has taken just five years to make Chega (Enough) into a major political force.

His party is expected to win at least 15 per cent in Sunday’s vote, doubling its previous result and easily putting it in third place.

That means that although Portugal’s biggest parties have so far ruled out working with Chega over fears that Mr Ventura, 41, is too extreme, he may still become kingmaker in a new parliament.

Always soberly dressed in dark suits, Mr Ventura cultivates a paternalistic image, appearing regularly alongside his wife Dina Marques, a physiotherapist in a children’s hospital.

But he is an animated and combative performer in Portugal’s parliament, channelling his days as a TV football talking head.

André Ventura and France's National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen at a press conference for the Identity and Democracy Congress hosted by Chega at the Portuguese parliament on Nov 24 - Horacio Villalobos/Getty

Using TikTok videos in which he sings, dances and plays the piano, Mr Ventura has seized on hot issues such as corruption and immigration.

He describes the capital Lisbon as a political “swamp” and the party’s campaign billboards feature the slogan: “Portugal needs a clean-up”.

He also broaches ideas that are taboo for most politicians, including the death penalty, chemical castration for repeat rapists and action against Roma people – a particular target for Chega – who he accuses of acting “above the law”.

In 2019, the year Chega was founded, it won just over one per cent of the vote and the first seat in parliament for a far-Right party since the end of Portugal’s dictatorship in 1974. In January 2022, Chega won 7.2 per cent, a share it seems certain to more than double.

Ostracised by the leaders of Portugal’s main parties for being “xenophobic” and a “dangerous” fringe radical, Mr Ventura has embraced the criticism and used it to his advantage.

“We are extremists. We are extremists against corruption, we are extremists against jobs for the boys, we are extremists for decent healthcare in Portugal,” he told a rally this week in Beja, in the poor southern region of Alentejo, a hotbed of support.

Luis Montenegro, leader of the Democratic Alliance coalition and president of the Social Democratic Party on the last day of campaigning , in Lisbon on Friday - TIAGO PETINGA/Shutterstock

But the party’s focus on Roma people, immigration quotas and an end to historic visa agreements with Portuguese-speaking African countries has led to accusations of racism.

Mr Ventura has been convicted for making offensive, racist remarks in reference to a Black family from one of Portugal’s poorest neighborhoods.

“We are not racist. We are not against immigration, but it must be regulated and new arrivals should pass a language and culture test,” said Pedro Frazão, Chega’s deputy leader.

“With Roma people, all we say is that everyone has to abide by the law. Week after week we see problems with gipsy families that confront the authorities. The police are told not to react, not to use their weapons, and if they do, they are penalised. Police officers have to have authority.”

Corruption has been another major theme during the party’s campaigning.

Sunday’s election was called after Socialist prime minister António Costa resigned in November over an investigation into alleged illegalities in his government’s handling of several large investment projects.

Helping elderly people

A recent study found that 93 per cent of Portuguese believe corruption to be widespread, the third-highest level among European Union countries behind Greece and Croatia.

Mr Ventura has used the campaign to contrast the idea of a Lisbon “swamp” with ordinary people’s hardship, such as elderly people on minimum pensions of less than 300 euros a month and spiralling rents in major cities that Chega blames partly on immigrants paying bigger totals as many more squeeze into small apartments.

“He is a classic populist. He is only interested in what works [with the electorate],” said António Costa Pinto, a research professor at the Institute of Social Sciences, University of Lisbon.

Despite Chega’s expected strong showing, it seems unlikely to enter government.

PSD leader Luis Montenegro, the favourite to become Portugal’s next prime minister, has ruled out seeking Chega’s support. Socialist leader Pedro Nuno has said he will not block a minority centre-Right government from taking office.

This may leave Mr Ventura on the opposition bench, from where he can continue to snipe at centrist governments.

‘Pillar of democracy’

Mr Ventura told Portugal’s centre-Right leaders that Chega wishes to enter government and “become a pillar of democracy”.

Otherwise, he warned, “they will be the ones responsible for dragging the country into new legislative elections in six months or a year’s time”.