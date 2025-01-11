Far from Hollywood's wealth, Los Angeles fire survivors feel forgotten

Joe Brock
Updated ·4 min read
Far from Hollywood's wealth, Los Angeles fire survivors feel forgotten

By Joe Brock

ALTADENA, California (Reuters) -In the close-knit Los Angeles suburb of Altadena, where rows of neat bungalows once nestled in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, smoldering ruins and the skeletal frames of burnt-out cars now lie.

While the fires that have devastated celebrity neighborhoods near Malibu have caught the world's attention, a similar-sized blaze in Eaton Canyon, north of Los Angeles, has ravaged Altadena, a racially and economically diverse community.

Black and Latino families have lived in Altadena for generations and the suburb is also popular with younger artists and engineers working at the nearby NASA rocket lab who were attracted by the small-town vibe and access to nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many residents told Reuters they were concerned that government resources would be channeled towards high-profile areas popular with A-Listers, while insurance companies might shortchange less affluent households that do not have the financial means to contest fire claims.

"They're not going to give you the value of your house ... if they do, you really have to fight for it," said Kay Young, 63, her eyes welling up with tears as she stared at a sprawl of smoking rubble, the remnants of a home that has been in her family for generations.

Inez Moore, 40, whose family home in Altadena was destroyed by the fire, said communities like theirs would likely suffer financially more than wealthier suburbs because many residents do not have the resources or experience to navigate complex bureaucratic systems.

"You're going to have some folks who are not going to get as much as they deserve, and some folks who may get more than actually they need," said Moore, a lecturer at California State University.

Reuters contacted major home insurance companies in California for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate, Mercury, Liberty Mutual and Farmers responded with statements saying they were working with policyholders to help them make claims, without addressing specific concerns raised by Altadena residents.

Moore, Young and several other residents told Reuters they did not see any fire engines in Altadena in the early hours of Wednesday when they fled flames engulfing their community, fueling a resentment that their neighborhood was not a priority.

"We didn't get help here. I don't know where everybody was," said Jocelyn Tavares, 32, as her sister and daughter dug through the smoking debris of a life upended - a child's bicycle half-melted, a solitary cup miraculously spared from the flames.

Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

REBUILD

ADVERTISEMENT

Since breaking out on Tuesday night, the Eaton Fire has killed at least five people and had grown to 13,690 acres (5,540 hectares) as of Thursday night, consuming much of the northern half of Altadena, an unincorporated community of some 40,000 people.

As late as 1960, Altadena was almost entirely white. As new highways built in urban renewal projects tore apart Los Angeles neighborhoods, African American families began buying homes in what remained for decades a relatively affordable community.

Residents told Reuters they paid around $50,000 for a three-bedroom home in Altadena in the 1970s. The same house would cost more than $1 million today.

By 1990, nearly 40% of residents were Black. Today, about 18% are Black, 49% white and 27% are Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Altadena residents voiced concerns that the area may become more gentrified if families who have lived here for generations could not secure insurance payouts to cover the cost to rebuild a home that they bought cheap decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the widespread wreckage, many locals were upbeat about the community rising from the ashes, sharing tales of narrow escapes and memories of decades spent growing up together with neighbors who were now sharing in the disaster.

"There are rows of us that went to school together," said Young, gesturing to a vast stretch of scorched foundations.

Michael McCarthy, 68, a clerk in the City of Los Angeles, said his home was saved by a neighbor who risked his life by staying behind after everyone else had fled, using a hose to spray water on their roofs.

"I know this community will rebuild, everybody knows everybody here, everybody loves everybody," said McCarthy, who is due to retire this year.

"Well, I got a new job now, and that's putting all this back together and do what I can for the neighborhood."

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Additional reporting by Mario Anzuoni and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Kat Stafford, Lincoln Feast and Sandra Maler)

Latest Stories

  • Far from Hollywood wealth, LA fire survivors feel neglected

    STORY: “The Pasadena fire chief needs to be fired…I'm going back to the question of how come there wasn't enough ground personnel.” In Los Angeles suburb Altadena, lifelong resident Alita Johnson returned to the charred remains of her home after it was destroyed by the wildfires.And while devastated celebrity neighborhoods near Malibu have caught the world’s attention, this economically and racially diverse community has also suffered greatly. Johnson thinks her neighborhood, where generations of Black and Latino families have lived, was neglected by authorities.“I wish they had been honest and told us that we would have been on our own. Maybe I could have saved my house. Maybe my neighbors, we could have banded together. We could have saved all of our houses. I know that's a maybe, but that's maybe not probably grounded in reality. But, but we could have tried.”Many Altadena residents told Reuters they couldn’t see any firefighters as they fled their burning neighborhood. Those who lost homes here worry that income gap dividing Malibu and Altadena will determine which neighborhood gets prioritized when it's time to return and rebuild.And they fear that insurance payouts for their lost homes won't cover the cost to rebuild the properties they bought cheaply decades ago...Meaning they could be priced out of Altadena if it it's restored. Like many, Jess Willard III lived here much of his life - and returned to the rubble of his home to try and salvage some possessions. “My mom bought this house. I moved here when I was in the eighth grade - when I was 13. 12 or 13. I'm 61 now. And, my children, they all lived here recently."With the death toll still rising, the wildfires ripping through Los Angeles have devoured nearly 10,000 structures… Burning for their third night on Thursday. “Nothing prepares you for this amount of destruction. I mean, there's no manual. There's no book.”Los Angeles County Fire Department did not respond to a request for comment about the Altadena residents' complaints.

  • Watch live: Wildfires rage through Altadena in Southern California as five killed in firestorm

    Watch live as deadly Wildfires rage through Altadena in Southern California on Thursday (9 January). The devastating wildfires continue to rage across more than 27,000 acres in Southern California – with one of the fires now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles. Fire crews continue to battle the blazes, with more than 150,000 people evacuated.

  • Tattered US Flag Waves Outside Altadena Golf Course Destroyed by Eaton Fire

    Buildings at the Altadena Golf Course were reduced to smoldering ruins on January 8, after the fast-moving Eaton Fire tore through the Los Angeles County neighborhood.The nine-hole golf course near Pasadena that opened in 1910 was ravaged by the Eaton Fire, which spread to over 10,000 acres on Wednesday.This footage filmed by Johnny Eusebio, PGA, who is the general manager of Altadena Golf Course, shows the clubhouse and sheds razed to the ground, with equipment like golf carts and batteries completely destroyed.The video shows the American flag marking the front entrance to the golf club, as it waved in burnt tatters from the pole.According to Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire had spread to at least 10,000 acres as firefighters worked “aggressively to slow the spread” of the fire “under extreme conditions.” At least five people were killed in the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Times. Credit: Johnny Eusebio via Storyful

  • Altadena residents grapple with toll of deadly California wildfires

    Some residents in the Altadena neighbourhood have been returning to find their homes completely destroyed in the wildfires which ravaged the Los Angeles area this week.

  • What's Making L.A. Fires So Bad, Did the City Run Out of Water and Was the Fire Department's Budget Cut? What We Know

    In just a handful of days, the blazes rapidly grew to some 29,000 acres or 45 square miles, roughly twice the size of Manhattan

  • ‘Hacks’ Altadena Mansion Destroyed As More Historic Homes Used In Hollywood Productions Feared Lost In LA Fires

    Thousands of Los Angeles families lost their homes, valuable possessions and priceless mementos this week. Also gone in the devastating wildfires are pieces of Hollywood history, with a number of historic houses used in iconic movies and TV series threatened or destroyed. That includes the Altadena mansion seen on Max’s award-winning comedy series Hacks. According …

  • Earth records hottest year ever in 2024 and the jump was so big it breached a key threshold

    Global temperatures in 2024 soared to yet another record level, but this time it was such a big jump that Earth temporarily passed a major symbolic climate threshold, 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 1800s that was set as a target by the 2015 Paris climate pact.

  • Metro Detroiters living in LA talk about devastating wildfires

    The wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have claimed more lives as the confirmed death toll has doubled to 10 overnight.

  • In the news today: Analysts expect jobless rate edged up in December

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Shocking before-and-after satellite images show destruction of Malibu and Altadena neighborhoods

    Satellite images show neighborhoods in Malibu and Altadena before and after the Palisades and Eaton fires.

  • Lebanese hope for stability as they welcome army commander Joseph Aoun's election as president

    Lebanon’s parliament voted Thursday to elect army commander Joseph Aoun as head of state, filling a more than two-year-long presidential vacuum. (AP Video by Fadi Tawil, Mahmad Aounti and Zakaria El Khatib)

  • Tally of Tibet earthquake injured rises on third day of search for survivors

    China has almost doubled its tally of injured in Tibet's deadly earthquake as rescuers widened a search on Friday for survivors in a remote county near the foothills of the Himalayas, despite dwindling hopes for survival. The state-backed Global Times newspaper said the magnitude 6.8 quake had injured 337, for the first increase since Tuesday's initial estimate of 188, although the number of dead stayed at 126. "Make sure no one is left behind!" was the headline of a report in the state-run Tibet Daily that said the top regional official of China's ruling Communist Party took action in less than half an hour after the quake.

  • Analysis: California Wildfires Insured Losses Will Near $10 Billion

    The majority of these losses are expected to come from homeowners' insurance.

  • Two weeks in, South Korea's latest leader Choi walks political tightrope

    Two weeks after becoming South Korea's second acting president, Choi Sang-mok faces not only the task of steering a shaky economy and rebuilding confidence among global allies but simply staying in his job amid the worst political crisis in decades. Choi, who only gained his first ministerial appointment two years ago, has been thrust into a political cauldron that has already consumed one of the country's most experienced leaders, but he has so far navigated the crisis better, say analysts. "Choi is on a tightrope walk, basically in a balancing act between the two parties," said Kim Jin-wook, a Citigroup economist, referring to the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People's Power Party.

  • Estonia steps up patrols in Baltic Sea in show of force after suspected cable sabotage

    As they plied the gray, icy waters of the Baltic Sea west of Russia on Thursday, the crew of the Estonian minehunter EML Sakala kept a careful eye on any vessels slowing down suspiciously or suddenly changing course. (AP video by Hendrik Osula)

  • B.C. attorney general responds to 'election irregularities' allegations from B.C. Conservatives

    Niki Sharma, attorney general for B.C.'s NDP government, is speaking to reporters after B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad held a news conference outlining what he claims were 'irregularities' in the 2024 provincial election.

  • Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phyper Sued for Alleged Fraud Involving Treatment at His Malibu Wellness Center

    Phypers was sued on Nov. 13, 2024 for alleged breach of oral contract and fraud

  • Zelenskyy meets US Defence Secretary Austin in Germany

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin used their final meeting on Thursday to press the incoming Trump administration to not give up on Kyiv’s fight, warning that to cease military support now “will only invite more aggression, chaos and war.” (AP video by Daniel Niemann)

  • Digging these above-average temperatures? It isn’t great news for flowers

    The grass is green and any snow that does fall doesn't seem to stick around in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador. That has Tim Walsh of MUN Botanical Garden warning that flowers are waking up too early. He spoke to the CBC’s Carolyn Stokes about what it means for your garden this year.

  • Average asking rents declined to 17-month low across Canada at end of year: report

    TORONTO — Average asking rents fell nationally to $2,109 in December on a year-over-year basis, marking a 17-month low, according to a new report.