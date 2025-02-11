Far-right populists much more likely than the left to spread fake news – study

Jon Henley Europe correspondent
·3 min read
<span>The AfD co-chair Alice Weidel speaking to Elon Musk during the German party’s election campaign launch in Halle.</span><span>Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA</span>
The AfD co-chair Alice Weidel speaking to Elon Musk during the German party’s election campaign launch in Halle.Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA

Far-right populists are significantly more likely to spread fake news on social media than politicians from mainstream or far-left parties, according to a study which argues that amplifying misinformation is now part and parcel of radical right strategy.

“Radical right populists are using misinformation as a tool to destabilise democracies and gain political advantage,” said Petter Törnberg of the University of Amsterdam, a co-author of the study with Juliana Chueri of the Dutch capital’s Free University.

“The findings underscore the urgent need for policymakers, researchers, and the public to understand and address the intertwined dynamics of misinformation and radical right populism,” Törnberg added.

The research draws on every tweet posted between 2017 and 2022 by every member of parliament with a Twitter (now X) account in 26 countries: 17 EU members including Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, but also the UK, US and Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

It then compared that dataset – 32m tweets from 8,198 MPs – with international political science databases containing detailed information on the parties involved, such as their position on the left-right spectrum and their degree of populism.

Finally, the researchers scraped factchecking and fake news-tracking services to build a dataset of 646,058 URLs, each with an associated “factuality rating” based on the reliability of its source – and compared that data with the 18m URLs shared by the MPs.

By crunching all the different datasets together, the researchers were able to create what they described as an aggregate “factuality score” for each politician and each party, based on the links that MPs had shared on Twitter.

The data showed conclusively that far-right populism was “the strongest determinant for the propensity to spread of misinformation”, they concluded, with MPs from centre-right, centre-left and far-left populist parties “not linked” to the practice.

Far-right populist parties such as Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), the National Rally (RN) in France and the Dutch Freedom party (PVV) have made major gains across Europe in recent years and are in government in several countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers noted that they would not be able to expand their dataset of MPs’ posts on X because the platform – now owned by the US billionaire Elon Musk, who has made no secret of his support for far-right parties – no longer offers data access.

Recent research suggests most people do not consume or share misinformation – defined as the unintentional and the deliberate sharing of false information – which instead was heavily concentrated in particular electoral groups, the study said.

The research suggested that rather than the anti-elitism of populists generally, it was “the exclusionary ideologies and hostility towards democratic institutions of radical right populism” that lay behind most misinformation campaigns, Törnberg said.

Misinformation was less useful to far-left populists, who focus more on economic grievances, but far-right populists’ emphasis on cultural grievances and opposition to democratic norms was “fertile ground” for misinformation, the authors said.

The study also highlighted the “symbiotic relationship” between far-right populists and “alternative” media. “Radical-right populists have been effective in creating and utilising alternative media ecosystems that amplify their viewpoints,” Törnberg said.

Those ecosystems were amplifying misinformation and shaping far-right populist movements, he said, strengthening their ideological messages, creating a sense of community among voters, and providing a counter-narrative to mainstream media.

Latest Stories

  • Two new studies suggest Paris climate goal is dead. One scientist is going even further

    As global heat records are obliterated, scientists conclude it’s a signal the planet is likely on track to breach the Paris climate agreement goal of restricting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

  • Almost every nation on Earth misses UN deadline for new climate targets

    Nearly every nation on the planet missed a UN deadline Monday to submit new targets for reducing their carbon emissions. Global emissions need to almost halve by the end of the decade to limit rising global temperatures to the levels agreed under the Paris Agreement. Nearly all nations missed a UN deadline Monday to submit new targets for slashing carbon emissions, including major economies under pressure to show leadership following the US retreat on climate change.Just 10 of nearly 200 countri

  • Efforts to put carbon dioxide underground face less support in Trump's second term

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Putting carbon dioxide from power plants and industrial facilities underground where it won’t contribute to global warming could see less federal support and enthusiasm under President Donald Trump. But experts and industry advocates doubt demand for the technology will go away as long as utilities face state-level climate change goals.

  • Climate watch: It’s now obvious — no place is ‘safe’ from climate change

    “We can no longer tell ourselves that the suffering will happen elsewhere or that we will somehow be exempt.”

  • Most nations miss deadline for plans to fight climate change. UN says take your time to do it right

    Nearly 200 nations faced a Monday deadline to file what the United Nations' climate chief calls “among the most important policy documents governments will produce this century” — their plans on how they will cut emissions of heat-trapping gases.

  • Soccer Club Strikes Back At Climate Crisis With Algae-Powered Uniform

    Spain’s Real Betis is trying to flip the script on an ocean menace.

  • Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets

    Many of the world's biggest polluter nations have missed a U.N. deadline to set new climate targets as efforts to curb global warming come under pressure following U.S. President Donald Trump's election. The nearly 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement faced a Monday deadline to submit new national climate plans to the U.N., setting out how they plan to cut emissions by 2035. As of Monday morning, many of the world's biggest polluters - including China, India and the European Union - had not done so.

  • Taylor Swift Looks Shocked After Being Booed by Super Bowl Crowd

    It seems that the Super Bowl crowd this year isn’t keen to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, as the pop star was aggressively booed during Sunday’s game when she appeared on the jumbotron. The Folklore artist was in attendance at the New Orleans Superdome Sunday night cheering on partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled it out against the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen alongside rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone. At one point during the game’s first quarte

  • Trump has unleashed chaos by distraction upon the international community. That's no accident

    LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.

  • Travis Kelce Looked So Sad as He Joined Taylor Swift in Her Suite After Super Bowl Loss

    The Chiefs lost 22-40 against the Eagles.

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • Kendrick Lamar Eviscerates Drake at Super Bowl, as MAGA Seethes

    Whatever happened between the two teams playing the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that the biggest loser of Sunday night was Drake. The rapper just suffered one of the most brutal roastings in TV history when Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track, in which he calls Drake a “certified pedophile,” during the most watched entertainment event of the year, in front of an audience that sang along to the most eviscerating lines in the track, while Drake’s ex-girlfriend Serena Williams d

  • I Found 16 Of The Most Absurd Photos From The Super Bowl Because I Was Never Paying Attention To The Actual Game

    These photographers deserve a raise.

  • Donald Trump's Petty Reaction To Elon Musk Being Featured On Time Magazine's Cover Is Going Viral

    "He should maybe grab the reins if he doesn’t like Musk running the show."

  • Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro no longer hosts at Citytv's 'Breakfast Television'

    TORONTO — "Breakfast Television" co-hosts Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro are no longer with the program, amid a broader shakeup at the Citytv morning show.

  • Where does the US get its steel and aluminum from?

    STORY: With President Donald Trump targeting steel and aluminum, here's a breakdown of where the U.S. gets those metals.:: Steel Roughly a quarter of all steel in the U.S. is imported from neighbors Mexico and Canada or overseas allies like Japan, Germany and South Korea. Canada and Mexico accounted for almost 40% of U.S. steel imports in 2024.6.6 million net tons of steel mill products were imported from Canada and 3.5 million came from Mexico, according to U.S. Census Bureau data via the American Iron and Steel Institute. Brazil was the second-largest source of steel imports to the U.S. last year.:: Shanghai, ChinaWhile China is the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, very little of that is sent to the U.S.Most Chinese steel was shut out of the market when 25% tariffs were imposed in 2018. :: Aluminum Roughly half of all aluminum used in the U.S. is imported, with the vast majority coming from Canada. At 3.2 million metric tons last year, Canadian imports were twice the next nine countries combined, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The next largest sources of imports are the United Arab Emirates at around 347,000 metric tons and China at around 223,000 metric tons.The U.S. aluminum smelting industry is small by global standards. Total smelter capacity in the country was just 1.7% of the global total, according to the U.S. geological survey.

  • People Are Reacting To Rising Grocery Prices Under The Trump Administration In The Pettiest Way Possible

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."

  • American lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's tariffs — and they hope Canada notices

    The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr

  • Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs target a deeper issue - but risk job losses and higher prices

    Aluminium, on the other hand, is a wonder material we use with wild abandon these days. According to the US Geological Survey, America's "net import reliance ratio" for aluminium is close to 50%, implying it is deeply dependent on imports to satisfy demand among its companies. At least part of the idea behind tariffs is to bring some production back to the US, but imposing them will have consequences.

  • Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her, raping others in House speech

    CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Monday used a nearly hour-long speech on the U.S. House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her, recording sex acts with her and others without their consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.