'Far too young': Shocked community pay tribute to two children, aged 9 and 16, killed in hit-and-run crash

A community in shock has paid heartfelt tribute to two children killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Residents of Ashlyns in Essex gathered on Sunday after a nine-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were killed on Saturday evening.

Officers received reports that a girl and a boy had been involved in a collision with a car on Ashlyns, Pitsea, at around 6.25pm on Saturday – with the car failing to stop at the scene, Essex Police said.

Both the children died at the scene and a man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. The suspects remain in custody, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Around 20 members of the local community, including children, gathered together on Sunday and left floral tributes at the junction between Ashlyns and Walthams.

One card left by a member of staff at a local school read: “I’m so sorry that you have both been taken away, far too young.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that had the joy to know you both, especially your family.”

Another read: “You were both taken too soon.

“You will never be forgotten.”

Locals said one of the children was of secondary school age.

Police clarified on Sunday that the crash occurred on Ashlyns, rather than on Walthams Place, as previously stated.

In a statement on Sunday, detective sergeant Sam Nason, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specialist officers are supporting the loved ones of the two children who sadly died yesterday.

“My team is working tirelessly to give them the answers they need about what happened.

“At this stage we are not providing any more information about the boy and girl who have died and I would ask that their privacy, and that of their loved ones, is respected.

“I know there is a lot of interest in what happened last night, but I would also urge people not to speculate.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 931 of February 1, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.