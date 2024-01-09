'As Far West as You Can Go!': Trooper Almost Loses Hat Giving Road-Closure Update

A Kansas state trooper almost lost his hat as he provided a road-closure update early on Tuesday, January 9, as a winter storm continued.

Video posted to X by Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Trooper Ben Gardner shows him standing on the I-70 just west of Salina. “This is as far west as you can go!” he says, pointing to a line of trucks waiting on a stretch of interstate closed all the way to the state of Colorado.

Earlier, Gardner posted video of the icy roads. “Please stay home if you can. The roadways are very dangerous,” he said.

By Monday night, Gardner said the KHP had responded to hundreds of service calls, and at least 14 crashes involving injuries.

A winter storm warning was in effect until Tuesday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of snow accumulations of 3-5 inches and winds gusts as high as 55 mph. Credit: Trooper Ben Gardner via Storyful