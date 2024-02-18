Faraday’s application to the BISB declined

At the Faraday Township council meeting on Feb. 7, council were informed that Faraday’s expression of interest in joining the Building Inspection Services Board had been declined and that no reason had been given. The Bancroft Times reached out to Hastings County Warden Bob Mullin, who is also the Mayor of Stirling-Rawdon and is on the BISB board, and he provided more details on why Faraday’s application to the BISB had been denied, saying that with Wollaston Township revoking their interest in joining, it was no longer economically feasible to have Faraday (and Tudor and Cashel) join the BISB.

Mullin and Roxanne Hearns, the CAO/treasurer for Stirling-Rawdon, made a presentation to Faraday council at their Sept. 12, 2023 meeting, telling them all about the BISB, in case Faraday wanted to join in. Tudor and Cashel Township, Wollaston and Hastings Highlands had also expressed an interest in joining the BISB. At the end of this meeting, a motion was adopted by council to agree in principle to express an interest in joining the BISB and directing staff to send a formal letter to the BISB requesting financial information in regard to joining the BISB.

The first discussions on the BISB were back in 2004 and 2005 between Stirling-Rawdon, Deseronto, Tyendinaga, and Tweed. In 2005 the board was established and the municipalities shared the services of two building inspectors between the four townships. It is revenue neutral as the building fees collected cover all the costs. Madoc joined in 2011 and Marmora and Lake joined in 2021. The board has four meetings per annum. In addition to covering their costs, the building inspectors have their own vehicles provided to them. Mullin told council that they’re currently using an online permitting system so that actual time spent at the office is minimal, and they spend most of their time either doing plans revenue or inspecting sites. He said they can pick up document anywhere on an as-needed basis.

Mullin said they’ve realized substantial revenues through the years, so they’ve started to reimburse the townships, and all their supplies are paid for by the permit fees. “Some of the advantages to having a joint service is you have multiple staff, so if somebody wants training or a holiday, there’s somebody there to cover. If there are issues with personalities on a job site, you can rotate the staff around to eliminate some of these issues. We can also have inspectors that are specialized, so we can do commercial buildings, we can fulfill various requirements and it allows us to be competitive,” he says.

Wollaston and Tudor and Cashel also expressed an interest in joining, and Mullin said that Hastings Highlands attended some meetings, they never asked to join. The cost to join ranged from $130,000 to $170,000 at that time, depending on how many municipalities joined up to the BISB.

At the Feb. 7 meeting, Faraday council heard from CBO Scott Richardson, who reported that they hadn’t been accepted to the BISB, that he didn’t know why, and that in addition to Faraday, nobody else had been accepted to the organization either.

Faraday clerk Bernice Crocker told The Bancroft Times on Feb. 8 that she was notified by email from Hearns on Jan. 26 that at the Jan. 25 meeting of the BISB, a motion was passed indicating that the BISB board did not agree to proceed with expansion at this time. “I was not prepared for this answer as all conversations leading up to this point were positive. It is very unfortunate that we are not proceeding with joining the BISB,” she says.

Mullin explains to The Bancroft Times that when the board was first asked to consider expanding its services, they understood that it was three municipalities and maybe a fourth (Wollaston and Hastings Highlands) that they were expecting to join and it would have been more viable from a staffing solution. “A lot of additional travel was going to be involved and it is very hard to predict expenses and revenue based on building permit numbers as they can vary significantly from year to year. When the third municipality [Wollaston] dropped out, the board felt that at this time it was not going to work,” he says. “I still believe that joint services are the way to move forward for many departments and would be willing to consider to look at future proposals.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times