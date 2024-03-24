Faraday chooses BluMetric for municipal environmental service

At their last meeting on March 6, Faraday Township council heard a report from Bernice Crocker, the CAO, regarding a Request for Tender for municipal engineering services for the township’s waste site to do the Ministry mandated work to evaluate and provide appropriate strategies to continue using the landfill and to adhere to the plan to close it at the appropriate time. They received three tenders; from Greer Galloway, BluMetric Environmental and Cambium. Crocker recommended they accept the proposals from either Greer Galloway or BluMetric. Council ultimately accepted the proposal from BluMetric for a maximum total cost for waste site activities over a four-year term in the amount of $144,256,28 plus HST or $36,064.07 plus HST per annum.

Crocker presented her report to council at their March 6 meeting regarding an RFT for municipal engineering services. Back in December, 2023 council adopted a resolution to do an RFT for municipal consultants for environmental services. Based on this direction from council, Crocker and staff prepared an RFT for a four-year term with the possibility of extending it for another four years. The deadline for this RFT was Feb. 22 and it requested engineering services for the municipal waste site and an hourly rate was requested for additional services as requested by the township.

The first proposal received was from Greer Galloway, with a maximum cost over the four-year term of $122,757.16 plus HST or $30,689.29 plus HST yearly. The second proposal was from BluMetric for $144,256,28 plus HST or $36,064.07 plus HST per annum. The third proposal was from Cambium for $169,760 plus HST or $42,440 per year. More details on these tenders can be found at www.faraday.ca under the agenda section in the March 6 council meeting under “Clerk’s report.”

Crocker told council that the above rates will remain the same over the four-year period. She said that the qualifications were excellent for all three tenders and that she wouldn’t hesitate to use any of the three companies. She noted that the annual monitoring for each firm seems to rise by around $6,000 each year based on the proposals and she recommended that council review the fee schedules and expense schedules. Ultimately, she recommended going with either the first or second proposal, based on the lower cost of these tenders versus the third proposal.

During discussions, due to some unsatisfactory work allegedly done by Greer Galloway in the township many years ago, as well as Faraday’s satisfaction and track record with BluMetric, who are already doing work for them on their waste site, council voted to go with the proposal from BluMetric for the municipal engineering services.

Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson told Bancroft This Week that she believes council made a good decision selecting BluMetric to undertake the work required by the Ministry to evaluate and provide appropriate strategies to continue the landfill’s usage and the future closure plan at the appropriate time. “BluMetric is familiar with Faraday waste site and all the regulations that are applicable,” she says. “Their expertise will be of financial benefit to the township.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times