Faraday passes motion to approve budget

At their April 3 meeting, Faraday Township council had a look at their 2024 draft budget, presented by clerk and treasurer Bernice Crocker. After Crocker’s presentation and council’s discussion and questions, it was revealed that there would be a proposed 2.66 per cent municipal tax increase for this year. While Ontario had not changed the school board rates from last year, Faraday was still awaiting the rates from Hastings County as of April 3. Council passed a motion to pass the 2024 budget and Crocker says she doesn’t anticipate any issues with passing a bylaw at the May 1 meeting.

Crocker commenced her presentation of the budget by telling council that it consists of expenses in the amount of $5,303,796. These include general government/administration in the amount of $659,500 ($108,700 for government and $529,400 for administration) or 12.43 per cent of expenses, fire/protection to persons and property in the amount of $1,096,350 or 20.67 per cent of expenses, building/bylaw in the amount of $163,850 or 3.08 per cent of expenses, animal control/vet/dog pound/Crowe Valley (Conservation Authority) in the amount of $55,450 or 1.04 per cent of expenses, transportation services, road maintenance, construction and equipment in the amount of $2,319,200 or 43.73 per cent of expenses, environmental services and recycling in the amount of $786,200 or 14.82 per cent of expenses, recreation and cultural in the amount of $31,750 or 0.6 per cent of expenses, planning and zoning in the amount of 2,500 or 0.05 per cent of expenses, and miscellaneous in the amount of $188,995 or 3.56 per cent of expenses.

Overall revenues come to a total of $2,408,638 for 2024. This includes grants in lieu in the amount of $3,700, provincial funding in the amount of $830,095, other municipal fees and service charges in the amount of $170,500, and other/miscellaneous revenue in the amount of $1,404,343.

Capital projects to be completed include, under Fire; the purchase of a pumper tanker, with the remaining owing of $355,000 (with $250,000 coming from the capital reserve and $104,994 coming from the fire reserve), and the purchase of SCBA equipment in the amount of $80,000. Under Roads, the fence and guardrail on Lower Faraday Road needs to be replaced for $70,000, work on Lower Faraday from the Anglican Cemetery to Cameron Road in the amount of $80,000, the addition to the sand/salt storage shed in the amount of $555,000 (with $342,849 coming from reserves), and Airport Road to 730 Woodcox in the amount of $580,000 with $200,000 coming from CCBF funding.

Other significant items affecting the budget, according to Crocker, include policing in the amount of $419,000, insurance in the amount of $156,200, engineering services in the amount of $41,000, environmental services (leachate management, treating, annual reporting) in the amount of $232,000, recycling-contract and collection in the amount of $135,000, Crowe Valley Conservation Authority in the amount of $51,000, ditching in the amount of $80,000, gravel resurfacing in the amount of $100,000, winter sand in the amount of $60,000, reserves-fire in the amount of $30,000, roads construction in the amount of $100,000, waste management in the amount of $150,000, capital in the amount of $40,000, roads AMP in the amount of $40,000, and structures AMP in the amount of $20,000.

The difference to be raised by taxes between expenditures and revenues this year is $2,895,158, which is $74,854 more than the $2,820,304 that needed to be raised by taxes last year, or 2.66 per cent. Crocker said she is awaiting the tax rates from Hastings County, which should be available within a couple of weeks, before a final figure can be arrived at. The full 2024 budget can be viewed at www.faraday.ca in the April 3 council meeting agenda in the clerk’s report.

Crocker told The Bancroft Times that she thought the budget presentation went well. “Good financial management is the key to realizing the township’s vision, which I feel has been accomplished with this year’s budget. Since council already passed a motion to approve the 2024 budget, I do not anticipate any issues with passing a bylaw at the May 1 meeting,” she says. “I am currently waiting for the tax rates from the County of Hastings.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times