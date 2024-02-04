Faraday Winter Fun Day coming back on Feb. 17

With the outstanding success of the Faraday Winter Fun Day last year, the Faraday Recreation Committee is having it again at the Faraday Community Centre on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Posted on the Faraday Recreation Committee’s Amanda Stone’s Facebook page on Feb. 21, it’s being organized and hosted by the Faraday Recreation Committee and the Faraday Firefighters’ Associaton. The day will feature a wide variety of winter activities for kids of all ages to take part in. Stone comments to Bancroft This Week on this year’s event, saying they decided to do it again because last year’s fun day was “a blast.”

Stone told Bancroft This Week on Jan. 29 that so far, the community reaction to the fun day happening again has all been positive and everyone is excited to come back. She said that so far, they have the following activities planned for Feb. 17; a skating rink, barbecue, tobogganing, face painting, snowshoeing, Zoo to You, fire trucks and additional indoor and outdoor activities. “We are looking forward to another fun-filled event. Last year’s event was a huge hit and so many people came out to join us. We are looking forward to doing it again this year! The Faraday Winter Fun Day is modelled after the original Leonard E. Yaskolskie Winter Fun Day that used to take place at the Faraday Community Centre,” she says. “We are working on some new things this year, like the rink, and look forward to the community joining us for some Family Day weekend fun!”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times